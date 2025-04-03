AI infra brief: From Keysight, STT GDC, Fluidstack and more

In this regular update, RCR Wireless News highlights the top news and developments impacting the booming AI infrastructure sector.

Keysight, NTT Innovative Devices and Lumentum achieve 448 Gbps data transmission for AI data centers

Keysight Technologies, NTT Innovative Devices Corporation and Lumentum announced a joint demonstration of 448 Gbps data transmission using 224 GBaud PAM4 optical technology at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) 2025.

The partners noted that this collaboration addresses the escalating bandwidth demands of artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) applications, enabling the development of power-efficient 3.2 terabit (Tbps) interfaces for future data center networks.

The 448 Gbps transmission speed accelerates data movement between compute and network nodes, reducing latency and enhancing AI/ML model efficiency.

STT GDC India launches AI-ready data center in Kolkata

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has unveiled an artificial intelligence-ready data center in New Town, Kolkata, India. The artificial intelligence-based facility is designed to support the rising demand for AI computing with high-density rack configurations, advanced cooling systems and a scalable, modular structure, the company said.

The new campus, certified with a TIA-942 Rated-3 Design, boasts a capacity of up to 25MW of IT load.

STT GDC said the facility is built with concurrently maintainable infrastructure, ensuring zero Single Points of Failure (SPOF). Its modular design accommodates liquid cooling technologies, enabling high-performance computing workloads, the Indian firm added.

Homer City, Kiewit unveil plans for AI data center in Pennsylvania

Developer Homer City Redevelopment (HCR) and construction firm Kiewit have signed a partnership to convert a former coal power station in Pennsylvania into a natural gas-powered artificial intelligence data center.

The companies aim to convert a decommissioned 2GW coal-burning power station near Homer City, Indiana County, Pennsylvania into a 4.5GW natural gas powered data center campus spanning more than 3,200 acres.

The construction of the facility is expected to begin this year, with commercial operations slated for 2027.

The initial capital investment in the project is expected to exceed $10 billion for the power infrastructure and site readiness.

Fluidstack, Macquarie announce GPU financing deal to power AI labs across Europe

Fluidstack and Macquarie Group announced a strategic GPU financing deal to supply GPUs to artificial intelligence research labs across Europe.

The financing structure, secured by the GPUs themselves, allows Fluidstack to provide artificial intelligence compute to customers like Mistral, Character.AI and Poolside without the burden of long-term commitments.

Fluidstack and Macquarie’s specialized and asset finance team plan to expand their collaboration, with a focus on developing new financing models tailored to the special needs of artificial intelligence companies.

Founded in 2017 at Oxford University, Fluidstack powers several artificial intelligence labs, including Mistral, Character.AI, Poolside and Black Forest Labs. The company currently has over 100,000 GPUs under management.

Why these announcements matter

These developments highlight the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence infrastructure to meet growing computing demands. Keysight, NTT and Lumentum’s 448 Gbps data transmission breakthrough enhances data center efficiency, which is crucial for AI/ML workloads. STT GDC India’s AI-ready facility in Kolkata strengthens India’s AI data center footprint with high-density and liquid cooling capabilities. The Homer City redevelopment transforms legacy coal infrastructure into a massive AI data hub, signaling a shift toward energy-efficient AI operations. Lastly, Fluidstack and Macquarie’s GPU financing deal boosts AI research by providing flexible compute access, fueling tech innovation across Europe.

Follow AI Infrastructure Insights on LinkedIn to get more AI infra briefs.