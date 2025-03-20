RCR news brief: EE, Vodafone, ZTE and more

Editor’s note: The telecommunications sector continues to evolve rapidly, driven by advancements in 5G, the emergence of 5G Advanced, the growing adoption of Open RAN and the integration of AI into network operations. Given the high volume of industry developments, RCR news brief highlights some of the key announcements shaping the future of global connectivity, infrastructure and innovation.

EE to reach 28 million people in the UK with 5G by end March

U.K. telco EE, owned by BT, said its 5G network will be available to over 28 million people across 50 major towns and cities across the country by the end of March 2025. Coinciding with the rollout, EE also noted it is making 5G SA technology available to all new and upgrading customers taking any new EE handset plan.

“5G standalone is giving many customers a better and more reliable mobile experience, especially in busy locations. As we rapidly expand our network footprint to cover more than 40% of the UK population, we are widening its accessibility so more people can benefit – especially those looking to harness the power of cutting-edge features on the newest smartphones,” said Malcolm Cubitt, director of Mobile at EE.

Some key cities where the carrier offers 5G SA include Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield.

EE expects to reach countrywide coverage with its 5G network by 2028, Greg McCall, chief networks officer at BT Group previously told RCR Wireless News.

Vodafone Spain to deploy standalone 5G Core network for consumers with Ericsson

In Spain, local telco Vodafone said it has selected Swedish vendor Ericsson as the main technology partner for the provision of their 5G Core standalone network for residential customers.

The selected solution is based on Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core technology, leveraging the infrastructure and coverage already deployed with 5G technology and which Vodafone continues to deploy to reach 90% of the population and over 3,700 municipalities by the end of this year.

The agreement spans four years and will enable the improvement of Vodafone’s network operational processes and customer experience.

Vodafone initially launched 5G services in Spain via Non-Standalone (NSA) architecture in 2019 while the telco launched a pre-commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network in June 2021. In May 2024, Vodafone Group had completed the sale of its Spanish operation to Zegona Communications for $5.4 billion.

Vodafone Idea explores partnership with Musk’s Starlink

Indian telco Vodafone Idea (Vi) has confirmed that it is in “exploratory talks” with Elon Musk’s Starlink and various other satcom providers, according to local press reports.

“We wish to inform you that the company, in ordinary course of business, keeps on exploring various initiatives and tie-ups with various parties to enhance the quality of service as also for expansion of the telecom services. The company is in exploratory talks with various Satcom providers including Starlink,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

A recent report by Moneycontrol quoted Vodafone Idea’s CTO, Jagbir Singh. as saying: “We are in discussions with not only Starlink, but two-three others as well. We will see where it goes, depending on our strategy.”

Rival operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm recently inked partnerships with Starlink to boost their telecom offerings via satellite technology.

ZTE, Turkcell sign MoU to drive 5G-A innovation

Chinese vendor ZTE Corporation recently partnered with Turkish telco Turkcell to collaborate on R&D of next-generation 5G-A and 6G technologies

This strategic partnership, signed during MWC Barcelona 2025, aims to accelerate digital transformation and bring innovative connectivity solutions to businesses and consumers in Turkey.

Under the agreement, ZTE and Turkcell will jointly explore key innovations, including: 5G FWA, 5G private networks, green network solutions, Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN)m Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) and Next-Generation IP Networking.