Google Cloud is acquiring cloud security firm Wiz for $32 billion, in a move the tech giant said will expand its cybersecurity offerings for businesses and governments. The acquisition aligns with Google Cloud’s strategy to enhance protection against the rising tide of cyber threats while providing organizations with more choices in securing their digital environments.

As organizations increasingly transition to multi-cloud and hybrid environments, they face complex management challenges that traditional cybersecurity solutions struggle to address. Additionally, with the integration of AI into business operations, new risks are emerging, necessitating advanced security measures. Currently, Google Cloud offers SaaS-based services and cybersecurity solutions, including Google Threat Intelligence, Google Security Operations and Mandiant Consulting.

The company stated that its purchase of Wiz will further support its customers enhancing its ability to prevent, detect and respond to cyber incidents at scale — in a unique way. “Wiz is different from the services we offer today,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian wrote in a blog post. “It delivers a seamless cloud security platform that connects to all major clouds and code environments to help prevent incidents from happening in the first place.”

Unlike traditional cybersecurity services, Wiz proactively scans cloud environments, mapping out code, cloud resources, applications, and their interconnections to identify potential attack paths. By prioritizing critical risks and enabling security teams to collaborate with developers, Wiz helps organizations mitigate threats before they escalate.

Specifically, the companies said that the acquisition will result in a unified security platform with the following benefits:

Unified Security Platform – Combining Wiz’s Cloud Security Platform with Google Security Operations for end-to-end protection of cloud-native applications.

– Combining Wiz’s Cloud Security Platform with Google Security Operations for end-to-end protection of cloud-native applications. Enhanced Threat Intelligence – Providing organizations with deeper insights into their cybersecurity risks through advanced threat intelligence.

– Providing organizations with deeper insights into their cybersecurity risks through advanced threat intelligence. AI-Powered Threat Protection – Addressing emerging AI-related threats and using AI to bolster security defenses.

– Addressing emerging AI-related threats and using AI to bolster security defenses. Incident Response and Expertise – Leveraging Mandiant’s capabilities to enhance cybersecurity readiness and response strategies.

– Leveraging Mandiant’s capabilities to enhance cybersecurity readiness and response strategies. Cyber Defense Validation – Enabling proactive testing of security controls to ensure robust protection.

Wiz’s solutions will remain available across multiple cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud, and customers will continue to have access to Wiz’s security platform through various partner security solutions

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Once finalized, it is expected to accelerate the adoption of multi-cloud cybersecurity solutions while enhancing Google Cloud’s position as a leader in enterprise security.

Editor’s note: It was incorrectly reported that Google will acquire Wiz for $32 million instead of $32 billion. This post has been corrected.