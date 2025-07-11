T-Mobile US gets DOJ nod on UScellular deal after dropping DEI

A day before receiving the go-ahead, T-Mobile US sent a letter to the FCC promising to end its DEI policies ‘not just in name, but in substance’

The U.S. Department of Justice has cleared T-Mobile US’ $4.4 billion acquisition of UScellular’s wireless business, just a day after T-Mobile announced it was ending its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The antitrust division acknowledged that its review raised concerns about market competition and spectrum concentration, but ultimately concluded that the deal’s benefits outweighed the potential harm. In a statement, Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater noted that UScellular’s inability to invest at scale had significantly eroded its competitiveness: “UScellular simply could not keep up,” she said, adding that “consumers would benefit from a stronger T-Mobile.”

The deal, announced in May 2024, includes most of UScellular’s wireless assets: customers, stores and roughly 30% of its spectrum holdings.

“This review makes clear we stand at a pivotal moment for the wireless industry,” Slater added, pointing to the dominant position of the top three operators, which now control more than 90% of the country’s 335 million mobile subscriptions.

Slater also acknowledged that ongoing spectrum consolidation among the Big Three carriers risks blocking the emergence of a viable fourth national competitor — one that could bring fresh innovation and consumer choice. She pledged that the DOJ would continue to scrutinize future spectrum deals and “use its enforcement authority” if such transactions threaten to undermine competition.

A day before receiving the go-ahead, the carrier sent a letter to the FCC promising to end its DEI policies “not just in name, but in substance.” It added: “T-Mobile will no longer have any individual roles or teams focused on DEI” and that it is removing “any references to DEI on its websites and will ensure that company websites and future communications do not have any references to DEI.”

The DOJ’s decision follows a growing trend: Verizon also scrapped its DEI initiatives earlier this year and received the green light for a $20 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications shortly after. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is still seeking approval for a separate move — acquiring a 50% stake in fiber provider Metronet via a joint venture with KKR.