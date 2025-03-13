Cybersecurity plays a crucial role in enabling the safe and secure function of our increasingly hyperconnected world. The rising frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks, which have targeted major hospitals, tech giants and government agencies alike, highlights a pressing need for advanced security strategies. With the global cost of cybercrime expected to rapidly increase over the next four years — climbing from $9.22 trillion in 2024 to $13.82 trillion by 2028 — organizations must enhance their cybersecurity measures to ensure safety and operational resilience.

Modernizing your cybersecurity architecture

Cyber-attacks not only have the potential to seriously impact businesses, but also the lives of everyday people. As network vulnerabilities continue to expand, traditional approaches that rely on dispersed hardware appliances and fragmented security solutions are no longer sufficient. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions represent a revolutionary approach to cybersecurity architecture by consolidating networking and security functions into a unified, cloud-native service that enhances operational efficiency, mitigates risks and safeguards sensitive data across distributed environments.

Take the healthcare industry, for example. Protecting sensitive patient information, ensuring compliance with legal regulations such as HIPAA and safeguarding critical medical systems from ransomware is crucial to keeping some of our most vulnerable people safe.

By adopting right technology, resource-constrained healthcare providers can navigate the challenges brought on by an expanding attack surface, necessary compliance adherence and obscured network visibility, all while dealing with the new trends that drive patients and employees toward cloud services. SASE is a modern approach that combines security and networking services to enable seamless access for users — all while providing the simplest and most scalable solution to secure millions of connected users in and out of provider resources, regardless of their locations. Access to these applications and networks can now be governed through granular policies that deliver consistent security via a central management console — giving providers the advantages of a proactive, rather than reactive, security model.

The financial tech sector is one of the most disruptive in the world, and its growth has boosted the development of cybersecurity. As mobile and contactless banking become mainstream, the sector has become more vulnerable to security threats and fraud.

Challenges posed by digital transformation, IoT and hybrid working are pushing compute and storage ever closer to the edge. Architectures based on hyperscaler’s clouds in massive, centralized locations no longer cut the mustard. For example, automation demands lightning local responses. Low latency is the new normal. Hybrid working calls for enterprise security levels, at home or on the move. Apps need to be served as if they’re right here, right now.

That’s where Hosted SASE infrastructure hosted and managed by a provider comes into play. By consolidating security and network connectivity into a single cloud-delivered platform, it can protect essential assets while maintaining their functionality by combining multiple systems and connecting security solutions to obtain the best possible outcomes.

In addition to the examples outlined, a Hosted SASE solution can significantly strengthen cybersecurity efforts in any situation where sensitive information is captured and dispersed, such as:

Centralized Security Controls: Combines network and security functions into a single cloud service, ensuring consistent policy enforcement and protection across all devices and locations.

Combines network and security functions into a single cloud service, ensuring consistent policy enforcement and protection across all devices and locations. Improved Visibility: Offers clear insights into network activities by routing traffic through a cloud service, enabling effective threat detection and quicker response times.

Offers clear insights into network activities by routing traffic through a cloud service, enabling effective threat detection and quicker response times. Scalability: Easily adapts to changing network demands, supporting growth in cloud services and remote work without compromising security .

Easily adapts to changing network demands, supporting growth in cloud services and remote work without compromising security Access Control and Zero Trust: By leveraging Zero Trust principles, Hosted SASE validates every access attempt, minimizing risks by controlling access based on user identity and context.

By leveraging Zero Trust principles, Hosted SASE validates every access attempt, minimizing risks by controlling access based on user identity and context. Threat Prevention: Includes advanced security features like intrusion detection, antivirus and malware protection to prevent a wide range of threats.

Includes advanced security features like intrusion detection, antivirus and malware protection to prevent a wide range of threats. Compliance and Regulations: Helps meet regulatory requirements with consistent security policies and provides audit trails for compliance.

Helps meet regulatory requirements with consistent security policies and provides audit trails for compliance. Cost Efficiency: Reduces the need for on-premises hardware and leverages the provider’s expertise, cutting costs and maintaining effective security.

To strengthen their operational resilience, companies should leverage these SASE solutions as they continue to navigate complex cybersecurity threats. SASE solutions can enable enterprises to fully harness the power and potential of cloud-based environments through exceptional performance, zero-trust security, ease of use and cost effectiveness.

Building a safer digital future

We face an increasingly complex cyber landscape, where threats and attacks can disrupt operations, damage reputations and incur substantial costs. SASE solutions provide the tools and capabilities needed to navigate these challenges effectively, ensuring that businesses are well-equipped to protect their digital assets and maintain operational stability and resilience.

Investing in SASE solutions is not just about adopting another new technology, but rather, embracing a strategic approach to cybersecurity that aligns with the evolving landscape of digital threats. By consolidating security measures and enhancing visibility, scalability and threat prevention, SASE empowers organizations to stay ahead of potential risks and adapt to the changing demands of the digital world.

As with any digital transformation initiative, building cyber resilience and cultivating a security-focused culture within your organization will take time and careful implementation of policies and technologies, but securing a safe digital future is well worth the investment.