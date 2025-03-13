Wi-Fi 8 will be an incremental change rather than a completely new technical standard, but it will take reliability to the next level

Though certification for Wi-Fi 8, or 802.11bn, is not expected until 2028, vendors and standards bodies are already formulating plans around what Wi-Fi 8 will be and what features will be included. In the same way that Wi-Fi 7 has been dubbed Extremely High Throughput (EHT), Wi-Fi 8 is being called Ultra High Reliability (UHR) and is expected to be aimed at industrial applications.

“Wi-Fi 8, from what we understand pre-spec, is more of an incremental change rather than a completely new tech standard,” LitePoint’s Product Manager Khushboo Kalyani told RCR Wireless News. “Unlike previous generations that have almost always focused on higher throughput and user density, Wi-Fi 8 focuses on reliability and ensuring some level of determinism.” In fact, she pointed out that no new spectrum is being added for Wi-Fi 8 and nothing beyond 4096 QAM modulation is being considered, so in terms of throughput, we’re talking about the same theoretical throughput as Wi-Fi 7.

That doesn’t mean, though, that Wi-Fi 8 doesn’t come with shiny new — or at least enhanced — features. Here’s a few (pre-spec, of course):