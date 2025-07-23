Tata Communications, AWS build AI‑ready network in India

Tata Communications noted that the purpose-built network aims to deliver performance and scalability necessary for modern AI workloads

In sum – what to know:

Massive network roll-out – Tata will connect AWS’s Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai sites with a national long-haul network designed for AI workloads.

Cutting-edge infra – Low-latency, high-bandwidth links support generative AI, 5G, and HPC services.

Security-focused design – Network includes AWS-grade technologies and meets regulatory compliance for data integrity.

Indian company Tata Communications and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have entered into a collaboration to establish an advanced AI-capable network across India, the former said in a statement.

AWS has two data center regions in India located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai. The network will connect AWS infrastructure in these three Indian cities through a national long-haul network, creating an infrastructure backbone for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads across India.

This deployment represents one of Tata Communications’ largest network projects to date, in terms of scale and bandwidth.

Key elements of the project include:

-Next-gen connectivity: Tata will provide low-latency, high-bandwidth infrastructure; AWS will apply its high-availability networking technologies across the network.

-AI-ready environment: The network intends to enable businesses in sectors like healthcare, finance, and education to build, train and deploy AI applications at scale.

-Security and compliance: The project will integrate robust security controls and meet regulatory data‑protection requirements.

Tata Communications noted that the purpose-built network aims to deliver performance and scalability necessary for modern AI workloads. It will let AWS strengthen generative AI adoption by offering faster and more efficient model training and real-time computing.

“This association marks our largest ever National Long-Distance program and showcases Tata Communications’ unparalleled capability to support large‑capacity, complex projects requiring scaled network solutions,” said Genius Wong, executive vice president, core and next‑gen connectivity services and CTO at Tata Communications. “AI is transforming industries globally, and our collaboration with AWS positions us at the forefront of this revolution in India. Together, we’re enabling a network that not only meets current demands but anticipates the needs of tomorrow. By building a tailored network solution we’re ushering in an AI era in India, reinforcing our position as the long‑term partner of choice for global technology leaders.”

“We are excited to work with Tata Communications to establish an advanced in‑country network in India,” added Jesse Dougherty, VP for network edge services at AWS. “The infrastructure is designed to support the most data‑intensive workloads, like 5G, generative AI, and high‑performance computing. This collaboration with Tata Communications will further enable our customers in India to innovate at scale with cloud and generative AI, and drive growth in India’s rapidly expanding digital economy.”

In November 2024, AWS said it was looking to expand its presence in the data center segment in Hyderabad. AWS launched its Hyderabad cloud region in November 2022. This region has three availability zones.