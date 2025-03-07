ZTE, China Mobile introduce AI-driven 5G-A solutions

During MWC 2025, ZTE and China Mobilethe unveiled ‘Communication-Sensing-Computing-Intelligence’ and ‘Ambient IoT’

ZTE Corporation has partnered with China Mobile to present the latest innovations in 5G-A x AI during an event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025.

During the event, the partners unveiled two key advancements—‘Communication-Sensing-Computing-Intelligence’ and ‘Ambient IoT’.

ZTE explained that the so-called ‘Communication-Sensing-Computing-Intelligence’ solution, built on 5G-A technology, deeply integrates three key technologies to drive next-generation digital transformation:

-Merging communication and computing to create a strong foundation for digital transformation across industries.

-Combining communication with intelligence to optimize network efficiency and improve user experiences by embedding AI capabilities.

-Integrating communication and sensing to enable high-precision perception, real-time decision-making and intelligent scheduling, supporting a wide range of emerging applications.

ZTE also noted that this solution focuses on three key markets—business (B2B), consumer (B2C) and sew service (B2N).

-Business market: Supporting industrial digital transformation in sectors such as the Industrial Internet, smart cities and intelligent manufacturing by enhancing connectivity and enabling scalable, replicable applications.

-Consumer market: Enhancing user experiences with improved network reliability for applications such as live streaming, cloud gaming and HD video, ensuring seamless connectivity and boosting consumer adoption of 5G-A services.

-New service market : Unlocking innovative applications by integrating communication, sensing, computing and AI into 5G-A networks. This enables high-definition live streaming, multi-user VR, and low-altitude economy solutions, including drone-based deliveries and flight route assurance, according to ZTE

ZTE and China Mobile have also jointly introduced the 5G-A Ambient IoT end-to-end solution, which includes Ambient IoT computing base stations, “e-Star” Ambient IoT tags and the “e-Thing” Ambient IoT management platform. This technology aims to redefine connectivity with zero-power IoT solutions, unlocking new business opportunities in the IoT sector, the Chinese vendor said.

In the smart manufacturing field, Ambient IoT enables real-time tracking and monitoring of assets, leading to improved efficiency and intelligent process management.

Meanwhile, in environments such as smart campuses, where individual and enterprise users coexist, Ambient IoT facilitates seamless digital management of assets and personnel, enhancing everyday digital interactions, ZTE added.

The 5G-A Ambient IoT full-scenario solution has been successfully tested in smart warehousing, smart manufacturing, smart campuses and smart exhibitions, according to the company.

Zhang Wanchun, senior vice president of ZTE, said: “5G-A x AI is a key driver of high-quality digital economic development. ‘Communication-Sensing-Computing-Intelligence’ transforms the network from a mere ‘transmission pipeline’ into an ‘intelligent hub,’ while Ambient IoT breaks the physical boundaries of digital coverage. We are excited to partner with China Mobile to explore the limitless possibilities of 5G-A x AI. We will continue to deepen our collaboration and create a better future together.”

“5G-A x AI is not just a technological upgrade but a fundamental reconstruction of social productivity. China Mobile will remain committed to a customer-centric approach, driving continuous technological breakthroughs and integrated innovations to build a secure, intelligent, and efficient converged network. This initiative is not only key to implementing digital transformation strategies and fostering new productive forces but also a concrete step toward supporting national strategies and advancing industrial ecosystem upgrades,” said Huang Yuhong, general manager of China Mobile Research Institute.