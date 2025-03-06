Jio Platforms and partners to develop Open Telecom AI Platform

Jio said the new platform will incorporate open APIs and will utilize agentic AI, LLMs, domain-specific SLMs and non-gen AI machine learning techniques

Indian company Jio Platforms, in partnership with AMD, Cisco and Nokia, has announced plans to develop an Open Telecom AI Platform at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, with the main aim of delivering AI-driven solutions to operators and service providers.

Bringing together expertise from RAN, routing, AI data centers, security and telecom, the Telecom AI Platform will introduce a central intelligence layer for digital and telecom services, Jio said, adding that the platform will integrate AI and automation into all aspects of network operations to enable end-to-end intelligence.

Designed to be LLM-agnostic, the new platform will incorporate open APIs and will utilize agentic AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), domain-specific Small Language Models (SLMs) and non-GenAI machine learning techniques to optimize network management and operations.

“By harnessing agentic AI across all telco layers, we are building a multimodal, multidomain orchestrated workflow platform that redefines efficiency, intelligence, and security for the telecom industry,” said Mathew Oommen, group CEO, at Reliance Jio. “In collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, Jio is advancing the Open Telecom AI Platform to transform networks into self-optimizing, customer-aware ecosystems. This initiative goes beyond automation—it’s about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real-time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem.”

Jio noted that the Open Telecom AI Platform is expected to help service providers create more secure, efficient and scalable networks by leveraging high-performance computing and AI capabilities.

Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO at Cisco, said:” We look forward to seeing how the Telecom AI Platform will boost efficiency, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams for service provider customers.”

“Nokia possesses trusted technology leadership in multiple domains, including RAN, Core, fixed broadband, IP and optical transport. We are delighted to bring this broad expertise to the table in service of this important announcement,” said Pekka Lundmark, president and CEO at Nokia. “The Telecom AI Platform will help Jio to optimize and monetize their network investments through enhanced performance, security, operational efficiency, automation, and greatly improved customer experience, all via the immense power of artificial intelligence. I am proud that Nokia is contributing to this work.”

Jio will be the first adopter of the Open Telecom AI Platform, serving as a reference architecture for other global telecom operators.

Jio also noted that the initiative is expected to drive AI adoption across the telecom and digital services ecosystem, enabling intelligent automation, improving network efficiency and accelerating AI-driven applications for both enterprise and consumer markets.