Huawei launches AI-centric 5.5G solutions

Huawei has developed intent-driven AI-centric 5.5G solutions, which include GigaGear, GreenPulse and GainLeap

BARCELONA—Chinese vendor Huawei announced the introduction of AI-centric 5.5G, or 5G-Advanced solutions at the Huawei product and solution launch event during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025.

Cao Ming, vice president of Huawei and president of Huawei Wireless Solution, said: “Mobile AI is booming, bringing three major transformations to mobile networks in terms of user experience, O&M and business models. Huawei launches the intent-driven AI-centric 5.5G solutions to help operators seize the emerging opportunities by enabling diverse AI application experiences, efficient O&M with high-level network autonomy and multi-factor business monetization.”

Huawei noted that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is having a profound impact on individuals, businesses and society, while mobile networks are playing a crucial role in bringing AI to a wider audience. The vendor explained that this dynamic interaction between AI and mobile connectivity is driving key transformations in the telecom sector.

To help operators adapt to these transformations, Huawei has developed intent-driven AI-centric 5.5G solutions, which include GigaGear, GreenPulse and GainLeap. These solutions aim to enhance network performance, efficience and monetization opportunities.

The GigaGear solution implements intent-driven resource collaboration across time, frequency, spatial and power domains, which ensures efficient and dynamic network scheduling, enabling AI applications to deliver optimized and adaptive experiences.

GreenPulse uses intent-driven automation to enhance both spectrum and energy efficiency, while GainLeap focuses on intent-driven experience optimization and value monetization

“AI-Centric 5.5G innovations with three pioneering solutions are just the beginning. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate alongside all partners and develop more solutions to meet the evolving demands of mobile AI,” concluded Cao Ming.

Li Peng, Huawei’s corporate senior vice president and president of ICT sales and service, delivered a keynote at MWC 2025 on how carriers can leverage AI to maximize the value of their networks.

Li predicts that symbiosis between 5G-A and AI technologies will stimulate double-digit growth in both data of usage (DOU) and average revenue per user (ARPU) from mobile subscribers.

“We’re rapidly entering a fully intelligent world. Intelligent applications are spreading everywhere, placing new demands on networks,” said Li. “By embracing and evolving 5G, we can unlock the infinite potential of mobile networks. Huawei is willing and ready to work with carriers and industry partners around the world to promote digital enablement, reinforce network foundations and bring AI to all.”

“New network capabilities will give rise to new business models,” continued Li. “Carriers can go beyond monetizing traffic and start monetizing experience itself.”

Specifically, Li noted that there are four priorities that can help carriers better prepare for new opportunities in the age of AI:

Differentiated and deterministic latency for a smoother experience

Increased network capacity for much larger downlink and uplink rates

Experience-centric networks to provide applications with the right amount of resources

AI-powered O&M to help keep everything running smoothly

The executive also highlighted that commercial 5G-Advanced deployment will accelerate during 2025, while AI will help carriers reshape business, infrastructure and O&M.