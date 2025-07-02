EdgeMode and BAIF to merge on plans for AI infra expansion in Europe

EdgeMode said it expects the transaction to position the company for growth in the AI infrastructure field, leveraging its access to investment capital, M&A strategy and BAIF’s development pipeline

In sum, what to know:

Merger targets 4.4 GW pipeline – EdgeMode and BAIF will form a joint entity overseeing 4.4 GW of AI and HPC data center capacity across Europe, with 1 GW RTB by Q4 2025.

Focus on AI-driven demand – The deal supports expansion of renewable-powered, high-density infrastructure for AI, HPC and hyperscalers, leveraging BAIF’s secured sites and EdgeMode’s buildout in Sweden.

Due diligence underway – A 45-day review period begins as both sides finalize terms. Shared oversight and joint project development are key aspects of the proposed structure.

EdgeMode, a company focused on high-performance computing (HPC) and AI-optimized infrastructure, has signed a nemorandum of understanding (MOU) with BlackBerry AIF (BAIF) to merge their assets and operations. The proposed deal includes the full acquisition of BAIF’s share capital in exchange for EdgeMode equity and capital investment.

BAIF stakeholders are expected to hold 50% of EdgeMode’s outstanding equity. The combination is projected to increase the company’s asset base by more than $140 million. Following the transaction, the merged platform will control a development pipeline of 4.4 gigawatts (GW) in hyperscale-ready sites across Spain and other European countries.

Of that, 1 GW is expected to be ready to build by the fourth quarter 2025, with a further 1.2 GW targeted to be ready to build by the last quarter of 2027. EdgeMode said it expects the transaction to position the company for growth in the AI infrastructure market, leveraging investment capital and BAIF’s development pipeline to attract partners and investors.

BAIF’s portfolio includes 23 development sites totaling 4.41 GW. More than 2.2 GW of this pipeline already has secured land, zoning approvals and dark fiber access. EdgeMode plans to use this foundation to accelerate its HPC buildout, starting with its Swedish facility in Marviken. There, the company holds a 95MW power purchase agreement and has started construction of an initial 20MW data center.

EdgeMode chiefly develops infrastructure optimized for AI workloads and powered by renewable energy. Its business model includes site development for resale to hyperscale operators and colocation services.

Charlie Faulkner, chief executive at EdgeMode, said: “By combining our infrastructure expertise with BAIF’s strategic assets, we are establishing a scalable platform with multi-gigawatt capacity and a clear path to substantial market value. This transaction positions EdgeMode to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-driven data infrastructure and unlock long-term value for our shareholders.”

Jose Mora, chief executive at BAIF, said: “This is a key partnership that brings global capital, execution capabilities and public market access to our pipeline of next-generation AI data center assets. Together with EdgeMode, we aim to fast-track site development, attract hyperscale customers, drive investor confidence and long-term value creation.”

The two parties have entered a 45-day due diligence period to negotiate and finalize the definitive merger agreement. The MoU outlines shared governance, joint oversight and collaboration across development projects.

BAIF had previously announced plans for multiple developments in Spain, specifically in the Castilla-La Mancha region. The company said it aims to develop a 120MW data center in Córdoba, Andalusia; 100MW facilities in Vianos and Alcaraz, Albacete; and a 100MW facility in Toledo.

The firm has previously announced plans for small data centers in Spain: Hormigos, 5MW; Alberche, 18MW; Cuerva 5MW; Ardosa 6MW; Lobera, 14MW; Las Camaña 10MW and Las Valeras 9MW. It has said previously its plans would require investments of €10 billion ($11.7 billion) to reach 1GW of capacity within the next three years.