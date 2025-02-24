Chunghwa Telecom, Ericsson advance 5G slicing automation

The integration of Ericsson’s Dynamic Network Slicing and Chunghwa’s Paragon platform provides enterprises with greater control over their connectivity

Swedish vendor Ericsson and Taiwanese operator Chunghwa Telecom have advanced automation in 5G network slicing, enabling enterprises to manage network resources more efficiently.

By integrating Ericsson’s Dynamic Network Slicing solution with Chunghwa Telecom’s use of Singtel’s Paragon platform, businesses will have access to on-demand slicing capabilities tailored to specific performance requirements, the Nordic vendor said in a release.

In late 2024, Ericsson partnered with Singaporean carrier Singtel to connect its Paragon platform with Ericsson Service Orchestration and Assurance through an API. This integration allows enterprises to order and provision network services in real time. Chunghwa Telecom is the first operator to implement these capabilities, aiming to streamline the deployment of new enterprise services, Ericsson said.

The integration of Ericsson’s Dynamic Network Slicing, powered by Ericsson Service Orchestration and Assurance, with Chunghwa Telecom’s Paragon platform provides enterprises with greater control over their connectivity, Ericsson said, adding that the solution adjusts network resources in real time based on specific use cases, ensuring reliable performance for critical applications.

The vendor also highlighted that automating network slicing also simplifies scaling and encourages broader adoption of the technology. Following multiple tests in Chunghwa Telecom’s live 5G Standalone (5G SA) network throughout 2024, the enterprise slicing service is expected to be commercially available in 2025.

“We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Singtel and our long-term partner Ericsson. As enterprises continue to embrace digital transformation, the ability to dynamically allocate network resources will be essential for unlocking the full potential of 5G,” said Chung-Yung Chia, president of Network Technology Group at Chunghwa Telecom. “By activating slicing automation on our live 5G Standalone network, we are not only enhancing network performance but also enabling new business opportunities and operational efficiencies for our customers.”

The new service will allow enterprises to activate 5G slicing via on-demand APIs, optimizing connectivity for events, applications and critical business operations. Businesses will also have the option to schedule or reserve network slices to ensure stable performance during peak demand. An automated order processing system will facilitate service activation, adapting to different performance requirements.

A test of the solution was conducted at the Tainan City 400th Anniversary Metaverse Marathon in 2024, where on-demand network slicing was used to maintain stable live streaming despite high network congestion. Ericsson also noted that this implementation will be featured at its booth during Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, to showcase the practical applications of 5G slicing for large-scale events.

“This collaboration with Chunghwa Telecom demonstrates how Ericsson’s advanced 5G features can bring real-world, on-demand network slicing to enterprises,” said David Chou, president of Ericsson Taiwan. “5G Standalone network with advanced 5G technology is essential to unlocking the full potential of differentiated connectivity. With automation and on-demand slicing, we can help enterprises achieve optimized performance, higher energy efficiency, and seamless service delivery.”

In October 2024, Ericsson was awarded a 5G contract with Chunghwa Telecom with the aim of modernizing its network. The Nordic vendor noted that the contract covers a full range of Ericsson 5G RAN portfolio, including ultralight remote radios like the dual-band Radio 4490HP, which offers an estimated 54% reduction in embodied carbon footprint and over 40% lower energy usage compared to legacy products. The new radios enhance multi-band capacity, uplink performance and energy efficiency, ensuring a sustainable and future-ready network, Ericsson said.

Also last year, Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost 5G technology in Taiwan. The agreement was aimed at expanding collaboration in 5G-Advanced technology, focusing on Extended Reality (XR), time-critical communication, industrial automation, 5G RedCap, AI-driven network energy-saving solutions and intelligent network operations.