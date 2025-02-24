Mavenir and Terrestar complete NTN Voice over NB-IoT call

Mavenir and Terrestar said the achievement sets the stage for broader adoption of NTN-based NB-IoT solutions

Mavenir and Canadian mobile satellite operator Terrestar Solutions Inc. (TSI) have successfully completed a Voice over NB-IoT (Narrowband Internet of Things) call Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) mode over a 3GPP-standardized NTN S-band spectrum, which covers frequencies from 2 to 4 GHz and in addition to satellite communications, is used for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and CBRS and C Band mobile services.

Conducted in January, the call was made using standard codec, Sony’s Altair ALT1250 module, Mavenir Open RAN and Mavenir Converged Packet Core. A month prior to the successful Voice over NB-IoT call, the two companies announced the first NB-IoT live data sessions via the TSI Echostar T1 GEO satellite under real-world conditions in Allan Park, Ontario.Mavenir also developed a custom RAN interface to integrate seamlessly with TSI’s satellite ground station equipment, to deliver the satellite-based NB-IoT services. The plan is to enable future advancements, laying the foundation for broader adoption of NTN-based NB-IoT solutions as the pair continue to develop enhanced capabilities, including voice services and 5G NR and expanded testing in additional sites across Canada.

In the most recent announcement, Mavenir and TSI said that because the network is designed to work with Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites delays as well, coverage will remain consistent despite the higher latency (GEOs operate at about 36,000 km above Earth’s surface, compared to the 500 and 2,000 km of the commonly discussed low-earth orbit, or LEO, satellites). They further noted that this approach will enable GEO operators to monetize NTN services “immediately.”

Sachin Karkala, senior vice president and general manager of Mavenir’s RAN business unit commented: “Satellite services provide the perfect addition to existing terrestrial networks, adding a layer of widespread coverage, and nowhere is this more important than underserved and remote regions. This development allows satellite operators to launch voice services immediately using available spectrum, existing GEO satellites and industry-standard user equipment with a simple software upgrade to deliver voice services country-wide.”