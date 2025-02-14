MasOrange boost 5G in 2024, unlocks merger synergies

MasOrange said its 5G network now covers nearly 90% of the Spanish population across more than 3,700 municipalities

MasOrange, Spain’s largest mobile operator as a result of the merger between local carriers Orange Spain and Masmovil, achieved total revenues of 7.388 billion euros ($7.724 billion) in 2024, a 1.5% increase from the previous year, while EBITDA grew by 10.8% to 2.803 billion euros.

In its latest financial report, MasOrange said it is on track to obtain the expected synergies as a result of the merger, adding that it has already achieved around 120 million in savings out of the projected 500 million euros, with expectations to surpass 300 million euros in 2025.

MasOrange also noted it continued to expand its customer base during 2024, adding nearly half a million high-value subscribers last year. More than 300,000 were mobile contract customers, while 168,000 were broadband subscribers, primarily fiber optic users. By the end of the year, the company managed approximately 33 million non-M2M lines, including 25.8 million mobile connections, of which 21.4 million were postpaid. Fixed broadband subscribers exceeded 7.1 million, with nearly all on fiber. When including M2M lines, the total number of connections reached close to 39 million.

The company also significantly expanded its 5G network, now covering nearly 90% of the Spanish population across more than 3,700 municipalities. A substantial portion of this coverage extends to rural areas, with nearly 2,900 towns with populations under 10,000 now connected, including over 2,400 towns with fewer than 5,000 residents. More than 1,200 locations with fewer than 1,000 inhabitants also gained access to 5G services, said MasOrange.

In collaboration with Ericsson, MasOrange has begun modernizing its mobile network infrastructure, focusing on Open RAN (O-RAN) technology. This initiative is designed to transition the network into an open, software-defined architecture, improving operational efficiency and enabling greater flexibility in deploying new services. The telco highlighted that this move to O-RAN is expected to reduce costs, enhance customer experience and also create new opportunities for third-party service providers.

The company invested a total of 1.187 billion euros in 2024, mainly in the deployment of new fiber and 5G infrastructure.

In April 2024, MasOrange said it planned to invest 4 billion euros in Spain. The telco said that the investment will be chiefly oriented for the deployment of 5G and fiber optic networks as well as new services.

Last year, Orange and Masmovil completed a joint venture combining their operations after the clearance provided by the European Union and the Spanish government.

MasOrange and Vodafone Spain have recently reached a binding agreement to establish a joint fiber company in Spain.

The new FiberCo will integrate over 12 million real estate units from both MasOrange and Vodafone Spain, making it the largest fiber network company in Europe. The network will be dedicated exclusively to serving MasOrange and Vodafone customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, each company will retain and operate the networks they contribute to FiberCo. MasOrange will hold a 50% stake in the venture, Vodafone will own 10%, and the remaining 40% will be controlled by a financial investor.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.