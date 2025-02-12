Keysight’s support for SNS-JU projects in Europe expands from four to six

Keysight Technologies this week announced its participation in two new 6G-related projects that are part of a research program co-funded by the European Union.

Keysight is already part of four other projects that are part of the overarching 6G Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS-JU) in Europe. The two new 6G SNS projects that Keysight is throwing its support behind, will run for three years. They are:

-The UNITY-6G program, which has the goal of developing an AI-native, open architecture that integrates heterogeneous network domains, including non-terrestrial networks, private networks and IoT, while “prioritizing sustainability, energy efficiency, and scalability.”

-The 6G-VERSUS project, which focuses on support for six trials of advanced wireless technology in different verticals and countries. Those pilots range from supporting energy grid management and predictive maintenance in Bulgaria, to environmental and safety monitoring at a port in Portugal.

Keysight said that the projects will make use of its solutions across multiple technology domains and rely on its design, emulation and testing expertise to help put together prototypes, testbeds and proofs-of-concept.

“We are excited to announce our participation in these two new groundbreaking projects, which aim to develop a highly sustainable and scalable AI-native architecture for 6G networks,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, Keysight’s VP of 6G and Next Generation Technology. He added: “We are committed to fostering transformation, driving research and development, and promoting knowledge exchange across various sectors and disciplines. Through these partnerships, we will leverage a wealth of expertise and resources to tackle complex challenges and advance cutting-edge technologies.”

In other test news:

–SPEAG and Rohde & Schwarz expanded their long-term collaboration with an integration of R&S’ CMX500 wideband Radio Communication Tester with SPEAG’s measurement system for specific absorption rate (SAR), the DASY8-3D. This will enable testing of the SAR of 5G FR1 wireless devices, using the CMX500.

Rohde noted in a release that multiple countries have expanded SAR regulations in recent years, and that the emergence of new device form factors that operate close to the human body, such as smart watches, glasses and goggles, mean more devices that must undergo SAR testing to meet strict requirements.

–Anritsu said this week that Samsung Electronics is using the test equipment company’s Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A to in mass production, to test the non-terrestrial network (NTN) narrowband IoT, or NB-NTN, and other wireless capabilities of its Galaxy S25.

-ICYMI: Ookla’s RootMetrics released its most recent assessment of carrier networks, based on test data from the second half of 2024. Read the full story here.

-Calibration and test equipment company JM Test Systems announced a new CEO. Andrew Treanor will take the helm from current CEO Scott Morrison, who will move into the role of executive chairman after leading the company for 22 years.

Treanor comes to JM Test Systems after serving as CEO of Pampered Chef, where he focused on the transformation of the company’s operations, global sourcing and technology systems.

Andrew Treanor, JM Test’s incoming CEO. Image: JM Test via BusinessWire

“It’s an honor to serve and lead as CEO of JM Test,” said Treanor. “It’s an incredible company with a wonderful team that is passionate about serving our customers. I truly admire what the Morrison family has built over the last four decades, and I’m committed to preserving the best of their legacy while growing the business and our offerings to support customer needs.”

JM Test Systems was acquired by investment firm Kanbrick in 2023, and the company said in a release that it is focused on “expanding their presence and impact across North America through new locations and acquisitions.”

-The University of New Hampshire’s InterOperability Lab is now a registered participant in the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX), which is a global security certification for major automobile manufacturers that focuses on an organization’s Information Security Management System (ISMS).

“Being a registered TISAX participant and laboratory enhances our automotive members’ confidence in the security of our facilities, information handling, testing, as well as boosting customer trust and market access,” said Bob Noseworthy, principal engineer at UNH-IOL.