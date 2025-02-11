RootMetrics network testing looked at metro, state and national performance of the three major carriers

RootMetrics’ data put AT&T’s network on top in at the national and state-level in its network testing for the second half of 2024 in overall network performance. But Verizon and T-Mobile US beat out AT&T when it came to 5G-specific network testing.

The assessment from RootMetrics, which is part of Ookla, was based on more than 3 million tests conducted during the second half of last year, including testing across 125 metropolitan areas, more than 6,600 indoor locations and more than 247,000 miles of drive-testing.

The test company looked at carriers’ relative performance based on their overall network stats (4G and 5G combined), as well as on a 5G-only basis.

When both 4G and 5G performance were considered on a national level, AT&T landed the most outright wins from RootMetrics, including overall performance, network reliability, network speed and data performance. The carrier tied with Verizon on call performance and text performance.

Based on RootMetrics’ methodology that includes consideration of network speeds in terms of floor and ceiling, AT&T landed the top speed award because of its strong minimum performance for users, despite T-Mobile US having a national aggregate median download speed of 350.9 Mbps—which was more than twice as fast as the speeds of either AT&T or Verizon. T-Mobile posted median download speeds of 200+ Mbps in 122 out of 125 cities tested, compared to AT&T’s 67 and Verizon’s 61 cities.

However, speed isn’t the whole story when it comes to network testing, and Verizon actually ended up garnering the most RootMetrics awards at the metro level: 847. Comparatively, T-Mobile US had 463 metro area awards, while AT&T came in with 513.

AT&T racked up 278 state-level awards from RootMetrics, which included ties. That number surpassed second-place finisher Verizon’s 264 state-level awards. T-Mobile US came in with just 73.

When only 5G was tested, Verizon landed the top spot in 5G experience, speed and reliability, with RootMetrics calling out the carrier’s performance in rural areas as boosting its scores.

But the 5G speed scores were very close across all three of the carriers, with less than a five-point difference in the scoring.

T-Mobile US, meanwhile, had the best 5G availability, scoring nearly 92% compared to Verizon’s 64.5%.

Commenting on the network testing results, Joe Russo, EVP and president of global network and technology at Verizon, said: “Our priority is delivering the best, most reliable, secure 5G network experience for our customer. This recognition from Rootmetrics reflects our dedication to staying ahead of the curve through technology innovation and ensuring our customers can always count on us.”

Read more of the details from RootMetrics here.