YOU ARE AT:AI InfrastructureAmazon planning $100 billion AI infrastructure spend in 2025
AWS AI infrastructure
Image courtesy of Amazon.

Amazon planning $100 billion AI infrastructure spend in 2025

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
AI Infrastructure

Generative AI is a “really unusually large, maybe once-in-a-lifetime type of opportunity,” Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told investors

With hyperscalers planning massive investments in AI infrastructure, Amazon is working to further capitalize on what CEO Andy Jassy called a “really unusually large, maybe once-in-a-lifetime type of opportunity.” In a separate call with investors, Jassy pegged Q4 capex at $26.3 billion and said, “I think that is reasonably representative of what you expect [of] an annualized capex rate in 2025…The vast majority of that capex spend is on AI for AWS,” according to reporting from CNBC.

Discussing how Amazon Web Services (AWS) is delivering AI-enabled services, along with the underlying AI infrastructure down to homegrown custom silicon for model training and inference, Jassy said, “AWS’s AI business is a multi-billion dollar revenue run rate business that continues to grow at a triple-digit year-over-year percentage, and is growing more than three times faster at this stage of its evolution as AWS itself grew. And we felt like AWS grew pretty quickly.” 

AWS reported net sales of $28.8 billion in Q4, up 19% year-over-year, and operating income of $10.6 billion, up from $7.2 billion in Q4 2023. For the full-year 2024, AWS saw net sales of $107.6 billion, up 19% year-over-year, and operating income of $39.8 billion, up from $24.6 billion in 2023. Full financials are avialable here.

Digging into its work with customers to support AI, Jassy essentially ran through AWS’s approach to the full stack of AI infrastructure “with each layer being a giant opportunity and each is progressing rapidly.” The “bottom layer” he said support AI model building with access to NVIDIA H200 GPUs; Jassy also called out the firm’s “networking innovations” like Elastic Fiber Adapter for inter-node communications and Nitro, a lightweight hypervisor. 

Beyond its “deep partnership with NVIDIA” on GPUs for AI infrastructure computing, Jassy referenced its custom chips for training, called Tranium, and for inference, called Inferentia. AWS customers “want better price/performance on their AI workloads,” he said. “As customers approach higher scale in their implementations, they realize quickly that AI can get costly.” 

He also highlighted Amazon SageMaker to support AI workflows from data prep through training and optimization then production deployment. Specifically, Jassy mentioned AWS’s “unique HyperPod capability, which automatically splits training workloads across more than 1,000 AI accelerators, prevents interruptions by periodically saving checkpoints, and automatically repairing faulty instances from their last saved checkpoint.” In sum, he said, this reduces training time up to 40%. 

For customers looking to use existing models and tune them using proprietary datasets, Jassy touted Amazon Bedrock as having “the broadest selection of leading foundation models and most compelling modules for key capabilities like model evaluation, guardrails, RAG and agents.” 

Detailing capex plans, CFO Brian Olsavsky noted that capex figures include cash outlay and equipment finance leases. “The majority of the spend is to support the growing need for technology infrastructure. This primarily relates to AWS as we invest to support demand for our AI services while also including technology infrastructure to support our North America and international segments.” Importantly, the total figure also supports non-AWS needs for Amazon’s fulfillment and transportation operation. 

Asked about demand for AI services as compared to AWS’s capacity to deliver AI services, Jassy said he believes AWS has “more demand that we could fulfill if we had even more capacity today. I think pretty much everyone today has less capacity than they have demand for, and it’s really primarily chips that are the area where companies could use more supply.” See earlier detail on AWS’s custom silicon. 

“I actually believe that the rate of growth there has a chance to improve over time as we have bigger and bigger capacity,” Jassy said. 

Previous article
The market is stabilizing…but not how you think (Analyst Angle)
Next article
5G, mmWave, C-band, MatSing antennas and more — Verizon preps for Super Bowl LIX

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats