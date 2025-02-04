Ooredoo Qatar selects Ericsson for advanced 5G features

YOU ARE AT:5GOoredoo Qatar selects Ericsson for advanced 5G features
By Juan Pedro Tomás
Ericsson noted that this partnership establishes a foundation for the future integration of 5G-Advanced

Swedish vendor Ericsson has been selected by Ooredoo Qatar to supply and deploy its latest radio access network (RAN) and microwave backhaul solutions, the former said in a release.

Ericsson noted that this partnership establishes a foundation for the future integration of 5G-Advanced (5G-A). Key features of this new deployment will include interference reduction, outdoor positioning capabilities and AI-driven RAN solutions to ensure superior connectivity in challenging environments.

Under the new contract, Ericsson will supply RAN products, including Massive MIMO radios and advanced microwave solutions, such as MINI-LINK with carrier aggregation. The scope of the deal also covers a multiband microwave solution, which enables high-capacity backhaul of up to 25 Gbps by combining E-band (70/80 GHz) with traditional frequency bands, extending 5G coverage to remote areas where fiber is unavailable.

The contract also includes nationwide deployment of a new 5G layer at 2.3 GHz spectrum, annual addition of new sites to expand indoor and outdoor coverage and capacity and modernization of power systems. The partnership will also enable key advancements such as 3G spectrum refarming, ensuring improved network efficiency and capacity. Additional advancements will include the introduction of NR 700 for enhanced coverage and mmWave expansions for hotspot locations.

Kevin Murphy, vice president and head of customer unit North Middle East and Africa at Ericsson, said: “We are honored to work alongside Ooredoo Qatar in realizing the next generation of connectivity for Qatar. Through our latest radio access network and microwave solutions, we are contributing to the enhancement of the 5G experience in Qatar.”

Last year, Middle East telco Ooredoo Group announced it was working with Chinese vendor Huawei to move toward the ‘5.5G,’ or 5G-Advanced, era by upgrading its core networks across key markets.

The partnership, which was signed during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, will see the modernization of Ooredoo’s core networks in Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria and the Maldives.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ooredoo and Huawei will collaborate to upgrade all core networks to a 5G core with a service-based architecture.

