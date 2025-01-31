DoJ sues to block HPE acquisition of Juniper Networks

HPE says the DoJ’s logic is “fundamentally flawed,” and plans to “vigorously defend the transaction in court”

In January 2024, HPE announced its intent to acquire AI-native networking specialist Juniper Networks with the goal of bolstering its product offerings to support growing AI infrastructure demand and competition. Fast forward a year and six days and the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) sued to block the deal saying the combination “would eliminate fierce head-to-head competition between the companies, raise prices, reduce innovation, and diminish choice for scores of American businesses and institutions.”

DoJ specifically applied its anti-competitive argument to the firms’ WLAN businesses. Acting Assistant Attorney General Omeed A. Assefi from the DoJ’s Antitrust Division said in a statement, “HPE and Juniper are successful companies. But rather than continue to compete as rivals in the WLAN marketplace, they seek to consolidate—increasing concentration in an already concentrated market. The threat this merger poses is not theoretical. Vital industries in our country—including American hospitals and small businesses—rely on wireless networks to complete their missions. This proposed merger would significantly reduce competition and weaken innovation, resulting in large segments of the American economy paying more for less from wireless technology providers.”

HPE and Juniper, in a statement, called DoJ’s “analysis of this acquisition…fundamentally flawed…We will vigorously defend against [DoJ’s] overreaching interpretation of antitrust laws and will demonstrate how this transaction will provide customers with greater innovation and choice, positively change the dynamics in teh networking market by enhancing competition, and strengthen the backbone of U.S. networking infrastructure.”

Further, HPE and Juniper make the point that the combination will bolster America’s global competitive posture in “core tech” which it describes as supporting “the critical infrastructure that enables our entire modern economy and includes essential technologies like large-scale compute, semiconductors, and networking…This transaction will create a robust U.S.-based provider of core technology infrastructure that can help to protect against national security risks in the global technology market.”

That to say, given that the former and current administrations have spoken at length about, and provided subsidies for, development of U.S. technological leadership in everything from semiconductor manufacturing to Open RAN, why would the DoJ move to block the deal?

As to the AI of it all, HPE and Juniper say, “This proposed acquisition will provide customers of all sizes with a modern, secure network built with AI and for AI to ensure a better user and operator experience, and will create more competition, not less.”