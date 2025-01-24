MTN, Huawei to deploy 5G private network for African mine

Under this initiative, Huawei developed a tailored 5G private network while MTN provided the necessary infrastructure and managed the network’s integration

South African telco MTN, China Telecom and Huawei have recently partnered to deploy what it claims to be Africa’s largest 5G-enabled private network for a manganese mining company in Northern Cape, South Africa.

This collaboration, formalized through an agreement at AfricaCom last year, is aimed at applying advanced digital technologies to mining operations, the partners said.

They explained that the 5G network is designed to improve mining operations by providing reliable high-speed connectivity to support applications such as worker monitoring, vehicle tracking and the use of unmanned trucks.

The project also incorporates measures to reduce energy consumption and improve resource management, in line with international environmental standards.

Under this initiative, Huawei developed a tailored 5G private network, MTN provided the necessary infrastructure and managed the network’s integration, while China Telecom offered expertise in system integration and digital solutions specific to industrial applications.

Sudipto Moitra, general manager of MTN ICT Converged Solutions, said: “5G is not just about faster connectivity – it’s a catalyst for transforming how industries operate. Our commitment to driving Africa’s digital transformation is reflected in our collaboration with important partners such as Huawei and China Telecom.”

“We are committed to collaborate with MTN and our industry partners to drive the large-scale adoption of 5GtoB solutions across Africa. This project marks a significant milestone not only for the mining sector but also for the broader digital transformation of the continent,” said Alex Xing, VP of Huawei MTN key account department.

In November 2024, MTN had formed a partnership with China Telecom and Huawei, focusing on 5G technology, cloud services, IoT and artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership aims to enhance connectivity, improve network operations and support the adoption of new technologies in the South African market, according to MTN.

Meanwhile, MTN noted that the agreement is expected to offer benefits to customers, such as increased access to technologies like IoT and AI, along with better products and more effective services.

MTN, in collaboration with Huawei, had previously completed what it claimed to be the first 5G-Advanced, or 5.5G network trial in Africa.

The telco said that the 5.5G trial took place at MTN’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

In April 2024, MTN Group, in partnership with Huawei, had inaugurated a technology innovation lab at the telco’s headquarters. Research and development within the lab will concentrate on key areas including 5G and 5G-A technologies, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, FTTH, automation and digital financial services.

Since launching its 5G network in 2020, MTN South Africa has expanded its coverage from 25% to 44% of the population, adding 900 new 5G sites in 2024 alone. By early 2025, MTN was planning to finalize four commercial proposals for 5G private networks, with a focus on industries such as mining, manufacturing, education and logistics.