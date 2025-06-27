China 5G rush – 4.5m 5G base stations, 300 5G-A cities, 75% 5G traffic

Mobile operators in China are ramping up 5G and 5G-A rollouts, with the former now at 4.5 million cell sites and the latter in 300 cities; a new 2027 roadmap will see 75% of mobile data in the country on 5G networks.

5G on 5M sites – China has over 4.486 million 5G sites; 5G now comprises more than 35% of total mobile base stations.

5G-A in 300 cities – China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom have rolled out 5G-A for AI sensing and smart infrastructure.

2027 master plan – a second ‘Set Sail’ 5G expansion plan aims for 85% 5G penetration and 75% of network traffic on 5G.

The total number of 5G base stations in China reached 4.486 million as of the end of May (2025), according to data released by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Local carriers deployed a total of 235,000 5G base stations in the first five months of the year; 5G mobile stations currently account for 35.3% of the total number of mobile base stations in the country.

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile carrier in terms of subscribers, had previously outlined plans to deploy 340,000 additional 5G base stations in 2025. With these new 5G deployments, China Mobile’s total 5G base stations will reach nearly 2.8 million by the end of 2025. Chinese operators have rolled out 5G-Advanced (5G-A) networks in more than 300 cities, local press reported, citing data from the MIIT.

5G-A offers 10-times faster peak speeds and significantly greater connection density than standard 5G, enabling applications like real-time sensing and smart infrastructure, claim reports and marketing. China Unicom is looking to establish continuous 5G-A coverage in key areas across 300 cities by the end of 2025, following initial pilot deployments in major cities in 2024, according to previous press reports. By July this year, it wants to achieve ‘seamless’ 5G-A coverage in urban areas of 39 cities before expanding further.

In November 2024, China Unicom and Huawei deployed the “world’s first large-scale integrated 5G-A intelligent network” in Beijing. At the time, Huawei said that the network supports a 5G-A “smart commercial complex”, with high- and low-band integrated networking, at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing.

China’s 5G mobile phone subscriptions surpassed 1 billion by the end of November 2024, with 5G comprising 56% of mobile subscriptions in the country – a 9.4 percentage point increase compared to the previous year. Efforts by the Chinese government to extend 5G connectivity to rural and remote regions are underway as part of a broader strategy to bridge the digital divide, the report added.

The MIIT, in collaboration with 11 other government bodies, recently announced an updated plan to expand 5G applications, with a goal of widespread use by 2027. Known as the second “Set Sail” action plan, it prioritizes consumer-oriented applications and aims to: increase 5G base stations to 38 per 10,000 people; achieve 5G user penetration higher than 85%; ensure that over 75% of network traffic is carried via 5G networks.

Shanghai, one of China’s key economic centers, has a three-year strategy to scale up 5G applications by 2026. This includes advancing 5G-A technology and fostering its convergence with artificial intelligence. Specific objectives include achieving a 5G personal user penetration rate of over 90% and ensuring continuous 5G and 5G-A coverage for low-altitude aviation routes. Shanghai also aims to develop high-standard 5G-enabled manufacturing facilities and explore integrating 5G with emerging technologies like humanoid robotics and innovative energy systems.

China is expected to reach a 5G adoption rate of 90% by 2030, making it a world leader in this space, according to the GSMA’s Mobile Economy China 2024.