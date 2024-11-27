MTN inks 5G, AI partnership with China Telecom, Huawei

MTN noted that the agreement is expected to offer benefits to customers, such as increased access to technologies like IoT and AI

South African telecom operator MTN has formed a partnership with China Telecom and Huawei, focusing on 5G technology, cloud services, IoT and artificial intelligence (AI).

“This agreement will open opportunities for strategic collaboration that could advance MTN offerings in ICT, 5G Business-to-Business solutions, the Cloud, IoT and AI technology solutions amongst other services,” said Tumi Sekhukhune-Chamayou, chief enterprise business officer at MTN South Africa.

The partnership aims to enhance connectivity, improve network operations and support the adoption of new technologies in the South African market, according to MTN.

Kai Chen, executive vice president of China Telecom Global Limited, stated: “China Telecom is thrilled to announce a landmark strategic cooperation agreement with MTN and Huawei, aimed at accelerating digital transformation and connectivity across Africa.”

“This partnership unites China Telecom’s global expertise in network solutions with MTN’s regional reach and Huawei’s technology, forming a strong alliance to improve digital infrastructure on the continent,” Chen added.

Meanwhile, MTN noted that the agreement is expected to offer benefits to customers, such as increased access to technologies like IoT and AI, along with better products and more effective services.

MTN, in collaboration with Chinese vendor Huawei, has recently completed what it claimed to be the first 5G-Advanced, or 5.5G network trial in Africa.

The telco said that the 5.5G trial took place at MTN’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

MTN noted that the rollout of MTN’s 5.5G network, promising a 10 Gbps experience, is expected to significantly boost South Africa’s digital economy by expanding connectivity to underserved areas and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

Spectrum resources in the millimeter wave and C-band, using spectrum obtained through a trial license, were used on site in 5G Standalone (5G SA) mode

In April, MTN Group, in partnership with Huawei, had inaugurated a technology innovation lab at the telco’s headquarters. Research and development within the lab will concentrate on key areas including 5G and 5G-A technologies, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, FTTH, automation and digital financial services.

Since launching its 5G network in 2020, MTN South Africa has expanded its coverage from 25% to 44% of the population, adding 900 new 5G sites in 2024 alone. By early 2025, MTN plans to finalize four commercial proposals for 5G private networks, with a focus on industries such as mining, manufacturing, education, and logistics.