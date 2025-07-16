A Turkish first – Opticoms deploys private 5G at Istanbul Expo Center

German system integrator Opticoms has deployed a private 5G network at the Istanbul Expo Center, likely with some combination of Airspan Networks, Druid Software, and Ericsson.

German system integrator Opticoms has deployed a private 5G network at the Istanbul Expo Center (IFM), with 96,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space across 11 halls next to Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, Türkiye. It worked with Turkish system integrator Advanced Systems (ADSYS) on the project. It uses a temporary local-area spectrum license from national telecoms regulator BTK.

Opticoms said it is the first private 5G deployment in the country; it also called it “the nation’s first indoor private 5G smart venue infrastructure”. It seems likely its claim of primacy should be attached to the venue-type, only. Electronics manufacturer Arçelik Global, owners of the Beko and Grundig brands, claimed the first private network setup in Türkiye way back in 2021 – as a 4G/LTE-based setup with a 5G-upgrade option.

Arçelik Global worked with Nokia and Türk Telekom on the project to install an “industrial-grade 5G-ready” private setup at a washing machine manufacturing facility in Çayırova, in the Marmara region in the northwest of the country, not far from Istanbul.

There is no word on the radio or core network suppliers in the new IFM project. Munich-based Opticoms, which works across Europe and the Middle East, has a track record with Airspan Networks and Druid Software. ADSYS works with Ericsson. Opticoms called it a “milestone development for Türkiye’s digital economy”.

The private 5G deployment supports network slicing, control/user plane separation in the core network, and edge computing. Opticoms suggested the setup is for IFM clients to show and test 5G-connected robotics, autonomous systems, and smart devices. Other details include: “secure, high-speed wireless coverage across all halls, integration of domestic software APIs and solutions; local SIM provisioning, security flexibility, and high compatibility.”

Industry 4.0 specialist Opticoms will provide support to enterprises at IFM with technical onboarding, scenario validation, and continuous updates, it said. Türkiye is to position itself as a “leader in private 5G innovation and digital trade facilitation”, it added.

Kerim Serin, general manager for Opticoms in Türkiye, said: “The 5G smart venue project is not only a technical upgrade — it is a strategic investment in Türkiye’s innovation ecosystem. By enabling smart logistics, autonomous system trials, and IoT testing environments, we are creating a living lab for both startups and industrial leaders.”

Ferruh Denizaşan, general manager at Advanced Systems, said: “Our goal is to provide a future-proof 5G infrastructure that companies can use to develop and showcase their technologies under real-world conditions. From smart manufacturing to digital visitor experiences, this venue will host the future of connected solutions.”

The initiative is supported by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO).

Opticoms is betting on high demand for private 5G systems in Germany. A couple of years back, it quoted research from state-owned IT provider BWI that between 5,000 and 10,000 German enterprises will install 5G campus networks, combining elements of private and public 5G infrastructure – by 2025! It has a new(-ish) 5G co-creation lab in the Bavarian capital, kitted out with private networking gear from Airspan Networks and Druid Software.

The Munich lab is geared to enable industry partners to experiment with 5G kit, and reduce the costs of use case development via quick prototyping of industrial applications in a ready-made industrial 5G environment, it said. When it opened, its 5G setup was based on an open RAN solution from Airspan Networks, including centralized unit (CU), distributed unit (DU) and radio unit (RU). Druid is providing its Raemis 4G/5G core network.