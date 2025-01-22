Teledyne ends 2024 with a strong Q4, ‘optimistic’ outlook on 2025

Teledyne reported record quarterly sales of $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024, including 10% year-on-year growth in its instrumentation business.

Overall, Teledyne’s sales were up 5.4% compared to the same period last year. However, profits were down nearly 39% to $198.5 million, due to some amortization and trademark impairment charges, the company reported.

Among Teledyne’s segments, its instrumentation business saw a 10.1% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter sales, including a $1.9 million increase in sales of electronic test and measurement instrumentation. The company saw much larger increases in its marine instrumentation for the offshore energy and defense markets, and the quarter also included $5.1 million of incremental sales from recent acquisitions, Teledyne noted.

Teledyne’s engineered systems segment saw a sales increase of 11% year-on-year, while its digital imaging segment’s sales rose 2.5% and its aerospace and defense electronics business net sales were up 6.5%.

“In the fourth quarter, we achieved all-time record sales and non-GAAP earnings per share,” said Executive Chairman Robert Mehrabian in a statement. “Year-over-year growth accelerated, as our shorter-cycle businesses improved throughout 2024 coupled with strong demand in our longer cycle defense, space, and energy businesses. …We begin 2025 optimistic about our performance and business portfolio; nevertheless, we remain vigilant given the strong U.S. dollar and unpredictable geopolitical environment.”

In other news from the company, its Teledyne LeCroy brand recently debuted the Summit M64, a new protocol analyzer/exerciser for PCI Express (PCIe). The instrument captures and generates PCIe 6.x, CXL 3.x, and NVMe 2.x traffic at speeds up to 64 GT/s with x4 link widths, the company said, it integrates a flexible host emulator adapter directly into the platform, which eliminates the need for a separate test platform. Teledyne LeCroy will be demonstrating the new tool at the upcoming PCI-SIG Developers Conference in Taiwan, taking place next month.

In other test news:

–Rohde & Schwarz unveiled a new oscilloscope that it says “takes a novel approach to RF frontend testing” and can be used as an extension to a traditional vector network analyzer for characterizing non-linear devices.

“Our innovative approach for wideband modulated load pull utilizes standard test instruments readily available in many labs, directly addressing the growing need for verifying wideband RF frontends across varying impedances, as experienced in wideband antenna usage,” said Markus Lörner, market segment manager for RF and microwave components at Rohde & Schwarz. “The incorporation of the oscilloscope as the key instrument is a game-changer, offering rapid wideband signal capture, which is absolutely vital in this application.”

–Keysight Technologies has launched the Chiplet PHY Designer 2025, its latest solution for high-speed digital chiplet design, to ensure interoperability and improve design accuracy. The newest Chiplet PHY Designer has simulation capabilities for the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express™ (UCIe) 2.0 standard as well as support for the Open Computer Project Bunch of Wires (BoW) standard.

“As AI and data center chips grow more complex, ensuring reliable communication between chiplets becomes crucial for performance,” the test company pointed out in a release.

“Keysight EDA launched Chiplet PHY Designer one year ago as the industry’s first pre-silicon validation tool to provide in-depth modeling and simulation capabilities; this enabled chiplet designers to rapidly and accurately verify that their designs meet specifications before tapeout,” said Hee-Soo Lee, who is the lead for Keysight EDA’s high-speed digital segment.”

Lee continued: “The latest release keeps pace with evolving standards like UCIe 2.0 and BoW while delivering new features, such as the QDR clocking scheme and systematic crosstalk analysis for single-ended buses. Engineers using Chiplet PHY Designer save time and avoid costly rework, ensuring their designs meet performance requirements before manufacturing. Early adopters, like Alphawave Semi, attest that Chiplet PHY Designer ensures seamless operation and interoperability for 2.5D/3D solutions available to their chiplet customers.”

–Semtech said that its EM8695 5G RedCap module, which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon X35 5G Modem-RF System, has earned certification from both the Federal Communications Commission and the PTCRB, as well as carrier certification from AT&T. “These achievements mark a critical step toward enabling widespread adoption of 5G RedCap technology for mid-range IoT applications, including wearable, wireless industrial sensors, video surveillance, asset tracking and mid-speed computing devices,” Semtech said in a release.

Image courtesy of Semtech

“As the industry moves toward 5G, a new generation of wireless modules are needed. Semtech is leading the drive for innovation and enabling the next wave of IoT deployments,” said Cameron Coursey, VP of AT&T Connected Solutions, in a statement. “The EM8695 module exemplifies how 5G RedCap technology can enable new and exciting solutions for our customers.”

