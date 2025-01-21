AI, Quantum and Satellite will transform smartphone, wireless industry

Think of how AI, Quantum and satellite will transform the wireless industry, for network providers, for smartphones and for apps.

That means networks like AT&T Mobility, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless. That also means resellers like Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, the Altice version called Optimum, Cox Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Cricket Wireless and countless others.

That also means smartphone and tablet makers like Apple, Android, Samsung Galaxy and so many smaller competitors as well, worldwide.

How AI and Quantum can transform the wireless industry

I believe it is not a matter of if, but when and how.

The big question we all face today is how will new technology like Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technology, IoT, Wi-Fi, broadband, satellite and more will impact and transform the different layers of the industry?

Changes will come. Changes always come. Sometimes they are small. This gives all competitors a chance to keep up.

However, sometimes these changes are massive and sudden and can and do transform an entire industry or a sector, within a few short years.

Just think about traditional cable TV and telephone are going away, being replaced by streaming, broadband and wireless.

It has happened before, and it will happen again. And this is what we need to prepare for.

That’s what happened when iPhone and Android entered the smartphone market. That not only transformed the smartphone sector, but also the network services sector as well.

Network services took a few years to catch up, but the wireless industry practically gave away usage for customers to try the new apps. This worked.

The high-level of transformation we need to prepare for today

Today, the marketplace looks very different. Today, our smartphone and wireless networks do so much more than ever before. Today, we use smartphones more for apps and data than for voice.

That is exactly the kind of change-wave we must prepare for, today. The wireless, telecom, broadband, wi-fi, pay TV, streaming services and all communications industries are preparing for a massive transformation.

This is what you and your company need to prepare for. That is the only way to hang onto your competitive position.

You will either grow forward or fall back. The choice is yours. Do you want to lead, and not follow?

Three types of companies: leaders, followers and get out of the way

Remember, there are three kinds of companies in the marketplace today. There are leaders, followers and those who should just get out of the way of the changing industry.

Which category do you and your company fall into?

Leaders, blaze new trails. Sometimes they are right. Other times they are wrong. They take the arrows and pave the new roads for growth going forward.

Followers are those companies who wait to see the way the industry is truly heading. Then they jump in. They don’t create the new path. However, they do not take the arrows either.

Then there are the rest of the companies. Those who push-back against the change-wave which is recreating the future. They like things just the way they are. These companies will not take advantage of the next growth wave.

Tomorrow is full or challenge, risk and growth opportunity

This is true for individual companies, and it is also true for industry segments. There is a difference between AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon in the wireless market. There is also a difference between Apple, Google and Samsung in the smartphone market. Same with tablets and every other technology.

Plus, on the industry side, certain industries like wireless, AI, Quantum, and so on are on the growing side of the growth-wave.

At the same time other industries like traditional telephone and traditional cable TV are no longer growing. In fact, they are shrinking and have been for two decades. These are companies like AT&T, Verizon, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Altice, Cox and countless others.

Tomorrow is full of risk, challenge and opportunity. Are you and your company prepared? What will the marketplace look like in another five years, ten years, twenty years?

How are you preparing to be not only a player, but a leader in tomorrows space? Either you participate in the next change wave, or it will move forward leaving you behind.

The choice, as always, is yours.