The intended FCC nominee Olivia Trusty has worked on policy issues in Congress and for industry

President Donald Trump’s intended nominee to fill the fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission has garnered widespread praise from industry groups for her experience, professionalism and knowledge of telecommunications issues.

Olivia Trusty has worked as legislative staffer for both Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Rep. Bob Latta, (R-Ohio), and most recently served as policy director for U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also spent several years working for Verizon as a senior consultant on public policy in the early 2010s, and before that, was a senior policy representative for the former Qwest Communications.

The Federal Communications Commission has two seats held by each party and a chairperson designated by the president, so that the agency is controlled by the party holding the presidency.

As expected, Trump has officially designated Brendan Carr, the senior Republican serving on the FCC, as Acting Chairman of the regulatory agency. Trusty, if confirmed, will round out the full FCC along with Commissioners Geoffrey Starks and Anna Gomez.

Gomez, a Democrat, welcomed Trusty and said that she is “widely respected, a consummate professional, and has a strong background on communications policy. I welcome the opportunity to work with her.”

Olivia Trusty, via LinkedIn

CTIA President and CEO Meredith Atwell-Baker said in a statement that Trusty’s “decades of public service, including her time on the Senate Commerce Committee, and deep knowledge of broadband issues make her an excellent candidate. We look forward to her swift confirmation by the Senate and to working together to implement policies that strengthen our leadership in wireless and ensure all Americans benefit from opportunities created by the 5G economy.”

Patrick Halley, president and CEO of the Wireless Infrastructure Association, said that she “has extensive experience, a deep understanding of wireless issues and is a well-respected leader who knows how to get things done. Olivia’s first-hand knowledge of the most important policy issues will help drive a path forward for the adoption of critical policies necessary to achieve the full potential of our wireless future.”

WISPA also praised Trusty, saying that her “broad experience in both government and the private sector, combined with her regulatory restraint, will work to foster renewed growth in the broadband sector, ultimately helping to bring more services at lower prices to U.S. consumers in urban, rural and Tribal areas of the country.”

Tom Reid, chief legal officer for Comcast, said that Trusty’s “extensive knowledge of communications policy makes her an exceptional choice as FCC Commissioner. We look forward to working with her and with the full FCC to address the nation’s crucial communication needs including broadband investment and deregulation.”

Both Carr and Trusty will have to go through the confirmation process, but the consensus seems to be that they are likely to be confirmed given their bon fides and the makeup of the Senate.