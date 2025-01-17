2025 is turning into a very important year in progression of the wireless and tech worlds. Thanks to new technologies like AI, quantum, IoT and more, this year looks to be full of new ideas, new thinking, new growth, new products and new services. The good news is there are many conferences, expos and events to discuss and explore this new world. Some of events include #CES2025, #MWC25, @NABshow and @ITexpo, among others. These are important for several reasons, which you need to be aware of and prepare for. Let’s discuss a few of them.

One reason these events are so important is the brainpower of every company and industry gets together to discuss, teach and learn from each other. Every once in a while, suddenly technology takes a big leap forward. This helps to propel every company going forward, faster.

It looks like 2025 is turning into one of those important moment’s times. And these event’s give tech leadership the opportunity to learn and prepare for tomorrow.

At conferences I speak on and look for what’s coming next

When giving a Keynote Address or speech at these gatherings, I try to deliver what industry leaders are looking for. My objective opinion as an Industry Analyst and columnist. I discuss the current state of the industry, and what is coming next. This is what I believe everyone needs to be aware of and prepare for.

Over more than 30 years, I have advised senior management of companies that there is a big difference between yesterday, today and tomorrow. Understanding this is key to success moving forward. The market is always moving. Always changing. Always maturing.

Every once in a while, there is a major reset, which creates an entirely new growth track. A new reality. That’s what I think 2025 will be.

Today, companies are preparing for the marketplace of tomorrow

In order to remain competitive and successful, every company needs to prepare in advance. Any new technology doesn’t just pop-up into the marketplace. Rather, it is thought of, created, developed and then released over several years before the marketplace sees it or even hears about it.

I have learned over time, from meeting with countless CEOs that today, companies are preparing for what the marketplace will look like five years from now.

There are several different approaches. You see, sometimes the leaders follow the right path. Other times, they do not.

Example: the iPhone and Android were the right path for Apple and Google. However, the AT&T and Verizon moves a few years ago acquiring CNN, Warner Brothers, DirecTV, AOL and Yahoo were not.

Another example: Motorola was the hottest wireless phone with their StarTac and Razr, until they missed the move to smartphones. Next, Blackberry was the hottest smartphone for the next decade. Then suddenly, the Apple iPhone and Google Android entered the marketplace and quickly changed everything sending Blackberry to the bottom of the long list of competitors along with Motorola and others.

That means we cannot depend on today’s leaders remaining the leaders of tomorrow. Today, iPhone and Android have their app store, which gives them more staying power.

However, at any point in time, something big can occur which changes everything. Is this that point in time?

Android and iPhone created the app market with millions of apps today

This often creates new growth opportunities. Consider the App market. During Blackberry’s rein, there were very few apps. In fact, we didn’t even call them Apps.

However, after the iPhone and Android entry, suddenly we have millions of Apps. The wireless marketplace was completely transformed over a few short years.

Today, everyone carriers their phone with them and is always glued to the screen.

Early on, when iPhone and Android were new, and the app market was still small, there were several competing versions of devices and app markets.

Then, after years of competitive combat, today there are only two main versions in the United States, and in fact worldwide.

There are a few others as well, like how Huawei from China created their own Harmony app market when they were forced to stop using Android from the United States.

Wireless marketplace getting ready for next big change-wave

Will the marketplace remain this way, or will things change once again? While I do not have a crystal ball, the iPhone and Android app market is nearly 20 years old already. Blackberry rose and fell within a roughly 10-year cycle.

Is the marketplace getting ready for the next, big shift? And if so, who will lead going forward? Will it remain the iPhone and Android and their app market? Or it will it come from another, new competitor with big ideas.

While iPhone and Android seem to be locked into the number one and two positions thanks to their technology and app stores, we have learned that things can change quickly and surprise everyone.

Local telephone and cable TV service grew until 2000. No longer

Example: Local telephone service and cable television services grew until around the year 2000. It has been falling ever since thanks to new technology and new competition.

I expect to see quite a bit of new technological change in the coming years. Offerings from the smartphone sector, the wireless network sector and the app market.

Consider how we are starting to use satellite communications like Starlink from Elon Musk. Could this eventually replace the wireless networks… or work with them? Who really knows today.

There is such a major technological shift in today’s marketplace with new technology and new competitors that anything is possible.