The UK government has appointed IBM to supply new network infrastructure and communications solutions for emergency services in the country, as part of the new Emergency Services Network (ESN). The deal is worth £1.6 billion, according to reports. IBM is understood to have beaten BT in the tender. A major chunk of the money (about 60 percent) will go to third-party suppliers, sub-contracted by IBM. These are Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Frequentis, Exponential-E, and Palo Alto Networks.

The Home Office, responsible for the UK emergency services, awarded BT, along with its mobile operator business EE, a new £2 billion ESN contract before Christmas to upgrade national LTE/4G-based ESN coverage, as supplied by EE since 2015, to 5G – as well as to raise network performance in certain regions, and finish completely with the old TETRA (Airwave) network for first responders. BT had been expected to pick up this second ESN deal, also.

However, IBM’s submission, developed closely with Samsung, has been selected, and will see the US cloud and integration specialist lead a stable of tech suppliers to provide cloud and core network services, plus new collaboration software and tools for handheld devices. A statement from the Home Office referred to a “series of delays by previous suppliers”. The ESN upgrade is seven years behind schedule; it is now expected to be fully operational in 2026.

It said: “IBM will be responsible for leading the design, build and system integration of the ESN platform. Key to achieving this will be IBM’s delivery of IT infrastructure, which will be fundamental to ensuring improved and more efficient communication capabilities for mission-critical services.” It referenced “software for new handheld devices” to provide “data-sharing functions and real-time video features” for police forces, fire services, and ambulance trusts.

A report in Public Technology quoted a contract notice, which reads: “The… supplier will provide end-to-end systems integration (including interfaces and testing services) for the ESN including, but not limited to providing public safety communications services (including developing and operating the public safety applications), providing the necessary telecommunications infrastructure, user device management, customer support, and service management.”

Samsung, on behalf of Samsung Networks, issued a statement that heralded its “first major mission-critical project in the UK”, and made direct reference to its virtualized RAN (vRAN) and open RAN technologies. Ericsson did the same, and said IBM would make use of its core network and OSS/BSS products.

The ESN project will support more than 300,000 emergency responders in England, Scotland, and Wales. First responders will be able to “share live data and imagery, location reports and essential public safety information as they work on time-critical rescue and response efforts”, said the Home Office. It referenced similar projects in the US, Canada, and South Korea. The Policing Minister, Dame Diana Johnson, will chair regular meetings to ensure the project is running to time and cost.

Dame Johnson said: “Every day our brave emergency services help members of the public facing life-or-death situations. We must do everything we can to maximise the chances of successful outcomes, and communications between frontline staff is critical to ensuring this. This government is working tirelessly to support this project, making sure it is delivered in a timely and cost-effective manner, and IBM will be an important part of bringing the Emergency Services Network online.”

Rahul Kalia, managing partner at IBM in the UK and Ireland, said: “We are proud to support the Emergency Services Network in delivering a secure and resilient communications platform to empower frontline emergency services. Working with our ecosystem partners, we will deliver mission-critical services for first responders to enhance safety in our communities across Great Britain. We look forward to working with the government to deliver this in a timely and cost-effective manner.”

Everth Flores, vice president and head of Samsung Networks in Europe commented: “At the heart of this collaboration lies Samsung’s undisputed technological competence, on top of the solid trust that we have garnered with our successful mission-critical solution deployments around the globe. Harnessing the momentum of this milestone, Samsung will continue to contribute to building a more secure, connected society.”

Katherine Ainley, chief executive of Ericsson in the UK and Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to participate in this world-leading project that will transform public safety and national security across the UK. Leveraging our global expertise in telecommunications and mission-critical networks, we are proud to contribute to the creation of a next-generation Emergency Services Network that will redefine global standards for emergency response systems.”