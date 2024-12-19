RCR Wireless News received the below 2025 predictions via email from Nvidia. They are attributed to the company’s Senior Vice President of Telecoms Ronnie Vasishta.

The AI connection: Telecommunications providers will begin to deliver generative AI applications and 5G connectivity over the same network. AI radio access network (AI-RAN) will enable telecom operators to transform traditional single-purpose base stations from cost centers into revenue-producing assets capable of providing AI inference services to devices, while more efficiently delivering the best network performance.

AI agents to the rescue: The telecommunications industry will be among the first to dial into agentic AI to perform key business functions. Telco operators will use AI agents for a wide variety of tasks, from suggesting money-saving plans to customers and troubleshooting network connectivity, to answering billing questions and processing payments.

Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecoms, Nvidia

More efficient, higher-performing networks: AI also will be used at the wireless network layer to enhance efficiency, deliver site-specific learning and reduce power consumption. Using AI as an intelligent performance improvement tool, operators will be able to continuously observe network traffic, predict congestion patterns and make adjustments before failures happen, allowing for optimal network performance.

Answering the call on sovereign AI: Nations will increasingly turn to telcos — which have proven experience managing complex, distributed technology networks — to achieve their sovereign AI objectives. The trend will spread quickly across Europe and Asia, where telcos in Switzerland, Japan, Indonesia and Norway are already partnering with national leaders to build AI factories that can use proprietary, local data to help researchers, startups, businesses and government agencies create AI applications and services.