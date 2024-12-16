LoRaWAN in 2025 – 10 predictions from Semtech (Reader Forum) 

The IoT landscape is poised for innovative developments. Central to this transformation is LoRaWAN, which has steadily established itself as a cornerstone of IoT innovation. LoRaWAN enables low-power, long-range connectivity, making it ideal for applications ranging from smart utilities to remote agriculture. But what can we expect in the coming months? Here are the key trends that will define the LoRaWAN industry in 2025, along with their implications for businesses, governments, and consumers.

1 | Integration with 5G networks

Beaujard – cellular + non-cellular IoT

ABI Research projects that, by 2026, LoRaWAN will be the leading non-cellular LPWAN technology, accounting for over half of all non-cellular connections. LoRaWAN and 5G, often seen as competitors, are increasingly being integrated to complement each other’s strengths: 5G excels in delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity for data-intensive applications, while LoRaWAN is ideal for long-range, energy-efficient deployments. This hybrid approach will lead to smarter, more efficient IoT ecosystems, where technologies like autonomous vehicles rely on 5G for real-time data while environmental sensors use LoRaWAN for long-term monitoring. As LoRaWAN-enabled IoT devices continue to proliferate, 5G will complement LoRaWAN both as an access network technology and to backhaul data from gateways in remote areas to the cloud or head-end system.

2 | Advancements in device and tech

The devices and sensors that support LoRaWAN networks are becoming more sophisticated. Innovations in miniaturization, energy efficiency, and functionality are expected to drive down costs and enhance performance. Additionally, LoRaWAN enables seamless communication with satellites, which expands capacity and delivers reliable, secure connections in remote areas. LoRaWAN non-terrestrial networks (NTN) also revolutionize connectivity for essential applications like natural resource monitoring, maritime and logistics operations, and maintaining coverage in isolated or underserved regions.

3 | Enhanced security protocols

With the growing adoption of IoT technology, the stakes for cybersecurity have never been higher. In 2025, the LoRaWAN industry will focus heavily on improving security protocols to counter potential threats working on enhanced encryption standards, real-time threat detection, and secure firmware updates to ensure that LoRaWAN networks remain resilient in an increasingly connected world.

4 | New use cases across industries

In 2025, emerging use cases will include asset tracking systems that enhance supply chain efficiency, advanced water management systems to address global shortages, and industrial IoT solutions that optimize manufacturing. LoRaWAN’s ability to adapt to diverse needs highlights its transformative potential. For example, smart utilities will use LoRaWAN to enable real-time monitoring of electricity grids, optimize water distribution networks, and detect gas leaks, enhancing efficiency and safety while reducing environmental impact.

5 | A growing partner and solution ecosystem

The LoRaWAN ecosystem is expanding rapidly, with a growing network of technology providers, integrators and developers. In 2025, businesses will find it easier to adopt IoT solutions tailored to their needs, thanks to ready-made platforms and plug-and-play devices.

6 | Regulatory developments and standardization

As LoRaWAN continues gaining traction worldwide, we anticipate regulatory bodies to introduce new guidelines to ensure standardization and compliance. These developments will focus on promoting interoperability and aligning with global best practices. The LoRa Alliance has a regulatory working group to maintain communication with regulators and policymakers to promote the latest developments and protect our ecosystem’s investment. Active engagement with global regulatory bodies helps shape favorable spectrum policies and regulatory standards. This is critical to streamlining market entry for LoRaWAN solutions and enabling compliant LoRaWAN deployments globally.

7 | Improved data analytics and management

The sheer volume of data generated by LoRaWAN-enabled devices demands more sophisticated analytics and management solutions. In 2025, expect to see increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to extract actionable insights from IoT data. From predictive maintenance in manufacturing to real-time disaster response, these advancements will enhance the utility of LoRaWAN networks. Improved data visualization tools will also make it easier for decision-makers to leverage IoT insights effectively.

8 | Sustainability and energy efficiency

Innovations in low-power devices and energy-efficient network operations will play a key role in reducing the carbon footprint of IoT deployments. In 2025, LoRaWAN networks should increasingly align with green initiatives, offering solutions that conserve energy and minimize waste. For example, smart utilities powered by LoRaWAN can optimize water distribution, enhance energy grid efficiency, and detect leaks or faults in gas pipelines, promoting sustainable resource management and reducing environmental impact. Energy harvesting for sensor nodes is an emerging field and this harvested energy is ideal for low-power applications like LoRaWAN devices, supporting sustainable, low-maintenance use cases with reduced battery dependence.

9 | Global growth and network evolution

In 2025, look for LoRaWAN network coverage to expand significantly through partnerships between operators, enterprises and governments, enhancing IoT connectivity across urban and rural areas. Higher network density will enable more seamless device operation for applications like urban traffic management and agricultural monitoring. As global adoption accelerates, localized deployments will address region-specific challenges, from water conservation in drier regions to traffic optimization in urban centers, ensuring LoRaWAN solutions remain relevant and impactful across diverse markets worldwide.

10 | All of which means… revolution across the IoT landscape

In 2025, we expect LoRaWAN will continue to revolutionize the IoT landscape, driving innovation across industries and geographies. With advancements in integration, technology, security and sustainability, LoRaWAN is well-positioned to address pressing global challenges such as resource management, environmental conservation and industrial efficiency. Its adaptability and growing ecosystem of partners ensure that IoT solutions will become more accessible, efficient and impactful, empowering businesses, governments and communities alike. As it expands globally and aligns with green initiatives, LoRaWAN will cement its role as a cornerstone of a smarter, more connected and sustainable future. Join us in celebrating the LoRa Alliance’s 10th anniversary at IOT Solutions World Congress in May in Barcelona.

About the Author

Olivier Beaujard is senior director of the LoRa ecosystem at Semtech, a role he has held since 2017. He serves as chair of the board of directors for the LoRa Alliance, where he also leads key initiatives, including regulatory and roadmap committees. With over 18 years of experience in the wireless M2M/IoT industry, he previously held leadership positions in marketing and business development at Sierra Wireless, now Semtech.