AI can enhance network optimization and process efficiency while also helping CSPs capture new revenue streams

Dell Technologies is making strides to bring artificial intelligence (AI) solutions from the enterprise IT world into the telecommunications sector. In a recent move, the company introduced Dell AI for Telecom, a program and solution set aimed at seamlessly integrating AI applications—both proprietary and from partners—into the telecom industry. This initiative seeks to empower telecom operators to harness AI for both network optimization and customer-facing services.

Dell has had a very important position in the development of AI applications for the vast enterprise market. And in parallel with this, Dell has also made more investments in telecommunications. “We are now combining the two,” Sandro Tavares, Dell’s Marketing Director for the Telecom Systems Business, said during a keynote speech at the recent Futurecom event held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Tavares highlighted that AI presents a multifaceted opportunity for telecom companies. He explained that the benefits are categorized into three primary areas:

Network optimization: AI, particularly machine learning algorithms, can be pivotal in managing network traffic, adjusting dynamically to periods of high or low usage, ensuring that resources are efficiently utilized, improving service quality, and reducing operational costs.

AI-driven tools like advanced chatbots and predictive models can streamline both customer interactions and internal processes. This includes everything from automated customer support to predicting and resolving network issues before they escalate, enhancing overall service reliability.

By deploying AI solutions, CSPs can offer AI-driven products and services to their customers, positioning themselves as essential players in the AI ecosystem.

According to Tavares, the telecommunications industry is in the early stages of adopting these AI solutions. He noted that there’s a strong interest among telecom operators to explore AI’s potential, and that the market is still evolving.

Dell’s strategy focuses on facilitating this transition, creating an AI ecosystem tailored for telecom. The aim is to bridge the gap between existing AI capabilities and telecom needs, accelerating the adoption process and opening up new business opportunities.

