China Unicom, Huawei launch 5G-Advanced network in Beijing

China Unicom Beijing and Huawei announced the deployment of what they claim to be the world’s first large-scale integrated 5G-Advanced intelligent network.

In a release, Huawei said that the network supports a 5G-Advanced smart commercial complex, with high- and low-band integrated networking, at the Workers’ Stadium, in capital Beijing. Furthermore, the pair also announced a large-scale 10-gigabit 5G-Advanced network featuring air-ground integrated communications at the Great Wall scenic area.

The vendor also noted that this large-scale commercial three component carrier (3CC) network covers over 10 million people in Beijing with 5G-Advanced technology.

The new 5G-Advanced network currently covers stadiums, schools, scenic areas, metro stations, commercial areas, residential areas as well as other types of facilities in Beijing. The network provides full 5G coverage and 85% 5G-Advanced coverage for the area within Beijing’s 4th Ring Road and the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center, effectively supporting services like immersive videos, UHD live streaming and cloud gaming.

China Unicom Beijing, Sinobo, GTVerse and Huawei have created an integrated 5G-Advanced network at the Workers’ Stadium. A large number of 5G-Advanced 3CC sites have been deployed both inside and outside the venue. Huawei highlighted that field tests recorded a downlink peak rate of 11.2 Gbps, allowing a crowd of up to 68,000 people to simultaneously watch 1080p videos. Meanwhile, the uplink peak rate reached 4 Gbps, sufficient to support services like UHD shallow compression.

At the Great Wall scenic area, the Beijing Yanqing District Government and China Unicom Beijing have jointly deployed 10-gigabit 5G-Advanced base stations at scale, to offer uninterrupted network coverage both on the ground and in low-altitude airspace. This supports efforts to explore low-altitude operational scenarios in tourism, logistics, emergency rescue and scenic area protection.

Yang Lifan, deputy general manager of China Unicom Beijing, said: “Large bandwidth can quickly improve user experience. Only by providing 10-gigabit network capabilities can we guarantee a gigabit experience for all users. This time, we’ve built a large-scale integrated 5G-Advanced intelligent network to bring a better experience to all China Unicom users across Beijing. We are confident that, based on Huawei’s advanced technologies and our smart operations capabilities, we will provide users in Beijing with an increasingly better network experience in the future.”

