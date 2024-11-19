Ericsson, FPT ink 5G collaboration deal in Vietman

Ericsson and FPT intend to harness the capabilities of 5G in connectivity and data management to enable the creation of advanced AI-driven solutions

Swedish vendor Ericsson and Vietnamese technology giant FPT have inked a partnership with the main aim of accelerating the adoption of 5G and advance innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

The partners noted that this collaboration aims to lay the groundwork for an international alliance focused on promoting 5G across various industries.

Initially, the partnership will concentrate on developing applications that highlight the benefits of 5G technology in critical fields such as healthcare monitoring, improved manufacturing processes and augmented and virtual reality for the retail sector. Through these targeted initiatives, the pair will dedicate their efforts in Vietnam to drive AI innovation and support digital transformation.

By joining forces with Ericsson, FPT intends to harness the capabilities of 5G in connectivity and data management to strengthen its focus on AI, boost its technological expertise and enable the creation of advanced AI-driven solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, FPT and Ericsson will work together to develop innovative use cases for both consumer and business markets, starting with Vietnam as the launchpad.

Rita Mokbel, president and CEO of Ericsson Vietnam, said: “We are eager to work together to drive the transformation of digital infrastructure across major sectors. Through this partnership, we aim to unleash the transformative power of 5G, fostering innovation, boosting productivity, and advancing Vietnam’s journey toward becoming a digital economy.”

Ericsson is active in the Vietnamese telecommunications market as local operator Viettel has recently said it awarded the majority of its nationwide 5G radio access network (RAN) deployment to Swedish vendor.

Ericsson said its 5G products and services will be deployed across the majority of provinces in Vietnam under the new contract, which is scheduled to start immediately.

Ericsson’s 5G deployment will include the capital Hanoi and the north and central parts of Vietnam when complete. The extended partnership will also include the modernization of Viettel’s 4G network across the same geographical areas.

The European vendor noted that the Ericsson Radio System will enhance Viettel’s network capabilities, enabling a faster 5G rollout and high-speed connectivity for customers across the Asian country.

Viettel is also getting ready for continuous spectrum re-farming to New Radio (NR), utilizing the 2.6GHz spectrum for both 4G and 5G Non-standalone (NSA) and also paving the way for a future 5G Standalone (5G SA) deployment, the vendor said.

Both companies have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the aim of promoting 5G adoption in Vietnam. This agreement stipulates that the two companies will collaborate towards developing innovative 5G use cases as well as creating a robust developer ecosystem in Vietnam to build reliable and innovative applications powered by 5G technology.

Ericsson and Viettel will focus on key areas such as 5G network slicing to provide differentiated connectivity, developer enablement via network APIs and knowledge exchange on emerging technologies.