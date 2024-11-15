Wearable computing firm RealWear has acquired Switzerland-based Almer Technologies in a move set to “reshape the industrial augmented reality (AR) market”, the firm has said. The deal has been backed “strategically and financially” by Germany-based enterprise AR software provider TeamViewer, which sits on the RealWear board and has combined with it historically. “This acquisition… marks a significant leap forward in the mission to empower frontline workers worldwide with cutting-edge AR technology,” said a statement. The fee has not been disclosed.

Deal – Almer founders Timon Binder and Sebastian Beetschen (left and right) flank RealWear CEO Chris Parkinson

RealWear, founded in Vancouver in Canada, based in Washington in the US, sells ruggedised, voice-operated AR glasses for industrial workers – notably, for RCR Wireless readers, to attach to private 4G/5G networks to support remote worker applications. Almer Technologies, founded in Bern in 2021 following a research project at the Swiss Institute of Technology (ETH), employs 35 people; all of them will join RealWear. Sebastian Beetschen Timon Binder, chief executive and chief technology officers, respectively, join the firm’s executive team.

TeamViewer was a minority investor in both RealWear and Almer prior to the acquisition. The likes of bottling company Coca-Cola HBC, automotive manufacturer Ford, systems integrator Samsung SDS have taken joint RealWear/TeamViewer solutions. TeamViewer has around 640,000 subscribers. The statement said: “RealWear’s established market presence and rugged, voice-operated solutions are now complemented by Almer’s innovative, subscription-based AR headsets, known for their compact design and user-friendliness.”

It continued: “As the industrial sector increasingly turns to digital solutions to enhance productivity and safety, the demand for intuitive, wearable AR devices has surged. This acquisition unites RealWear’s market leadership with Almer’s innovative approach to meet this demand… Almer [has] quickly gained recognition as a disruptive force in enterprise AR and set a new industry standard. This acquisition is set to make advanced technology more accessible and user-friendly for frontline workers across the globe.”

Chris Parkinson, chief executive at RealWear, said: “[Almer’s] successes in Europe are paralleled with a vision to drive AR adoption world-wide. This impact can now be brought to the global market as part of the RealWear ecosystem. [Its] subscription-based hardware renting model will enhance our existing portfolio to offer more flexible and scalable solutions for partners and customers. We have secured TeamViewer’s renewed commitment and backing, strengthening our collaboration with the leading software company in the enterprise AR industry.”

Sebastian Beetschen, chief executive at Almer Technologies, said: “Almer’s innovative approach for frontline workers has enabled us to deliver industrial AR solutions that are the most intuitive and most effortless to use. We’re excited to bring in our expertise and speed of execution to RealWear and push the boundaries of frontline worker solutions.”

Oliver Steil, chief executive at TeamViewer, said: “RealWear and Almer together unite the brightest minds in wearable computing to shape the future of the industry. Investing in RealWear and supporting their growth is a strategic move for us and a stride into the future of industrial digital transformation. Our shared vision is to continue to integrate software and hardware innovatively, delivering world-class industrial productivity solutions for maximum customer value.”