Swisscom, Ericsson launch private 5G for Swiss companies

Swiss telco Swisscom and Swedish vendor Ericsson announced the launch of a fully standalone mobile private network (MPN) offering based on Ericsson’s private 5G network portfolio.

In a release, the operator noted that the pair is deepening their existing partnership and enabling private 5G solutions for enterprises across Switzerland.

Ericsson serves as the network supplier for Swisscom’s entire mobile network. The offering is based on Ericsson’s dual-mode core technology, which provides both 4G and 5G connectivity simultaneously, enabling a wide range of indoor and outdoor use cases.

With the new solution, companies use their own Ericsson Private 5G core on the company premises. In combination with an in-house system, this enables a private, localized mobile network that can be operated and managed completely independently of a specific network provider, the European telco added.

Swisscom also highlighted that this offering ensures at all times that data-intensive communication is guaranteed independently of mobile robots, digital twins or a connected workforce, on the factory premises, for example. MPN Private is designed specifically for business customers and comes pre-integrated to ensure rapid service delivery and enable advanced and intelligent operation in any environment, with sensitive data protected on-premises, it added.

“Together with Swisscom, we are focused on providing commercially viable solutions that are designed for today’s dynamic environments and developed to meet the demands of complex and industrial operating environments,” said Kenneth Ong, key account manager at Ericsson Switzerland. “We see strong momentum for private networks driven by use cases that benefit greatly from 5G connectivity. The combination of Swisscom’s high-performance and high-coverage network, as well as Ericsson’s turnkey solutions, will open up new opportunities for customers who recognize the value of private networks,” the executive added.

Swisscom also noted that it will expand the range of services in the field of MPN in the coming months.

In April, Swisscom and Ericsson announced they had extended their strategic partnership for another three years.

Ericsson had said it will continue to supply the hardware and software for Swisscom’s network. This partnership will enable Swisscom to enhance its customer experience and further develop its mobile network over the next three years, with a focus on sustainability.

Through automation, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), and increased innovation, the network will be further modernized under the extended agreement, Ericsson added.

This deal will see the introduction of Ericsson’s dual-band Radio 4490 as well as the vendor’s next-generation RAN processor from Ericsson’s RAN Compute portfolio, designed to serve all technologies from a single box and supporting real-time AI processing.

The agreement also includes deployment of Ericsson’s Massive MIMO portfolio across multiple sites with the main aim of expanding coverage. It also will bring network improvements from the introduction of Ericsson’s Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS) to support telecom applications across the business.