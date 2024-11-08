BSNL launches tender for 5G infra in New Delhi

BSNL plans to leverage the 900 MHz and 3.3GHz frequency bands to deliver 5G SA connectivity at a number of locations in New Delhi

Indian state-run operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is paving the way to introduce 5G services in the country by launching a tender to initiate 5G operations in India’s capital New Delhi, according to local press reports.

The reports noted that the carrier is inviting proposals from network providers and equipment manufacturers to deploy a 5G network utilizing indigenous technology through Standalone (SA) architecture at 1,876 sites. This initial phase aims to serve 100,000 registered users and it will concurrently introduce fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services, the report added.

According to the tender specifications, BSNL plans to leverage the 900 MHz and 3.3GHz frequency bands to deliver 5G SA connectivity at a number of locations in New Delhi. Selected bidders will be responsible for the planning, design, equipment supply, deployment and ongoing management of the 5G network within the licensed service area (LSA), the reports added.

In New Delhi, BSNL intends to work with two separate service providers: one as the main 5G as a Service (5GaaS) provider and another as a secondary provider. The primary 5GaaS provider will be tasked with establishing one 5G SA core network and a 5G-RAN using hardware from up to two original equipment manufacturers. Similarly, the secondary provider will also install 5G-RAN equipment from a maximum of two OEMs.

The tender also outlines that all capital and operational expenses for both the 5G SA core and RAN equipment will be borne by the 5GaaS provider. Additionally, any structural modifications needed on existing BSNL towers to accommodate the new 5G antennas will be the responsibility of the selected bidder, the reports added.

In terms of revenue sharing, BSNL said it will compensate the selected providers based on the income generated from both FWA and 5G mobile services.

BSNL previously noted it started the testing of its 5G indigenous technology at three places in New Delhi: Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.

BSNL has recently announced its anticipated 5G rollout, with services expected to launch in 2025 following successful network trials. The confirmation of the 5G launch was made by Union Minister of Communications and Development for the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia also stated that, by mid-2025, BSNL plans to establish 100,000 4G sites nationwide, many of which will later transition to 5G as part of a phased rollout. The telco has already deployed 36,000 4G sites. The 5G trials, conducted in collaboration with the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and local manufacturers, demonstrated the successful use of domestically sourced equipment and solutions, the official said.

A consortium led by Indian conglomerate Tata Group received an order from BSNL in May 2023 to install 4G sites nationwide, with Tejas Networks and government-backed C-DoT providing the necessary equipment and technology.

BSNL is targeting a 20% market share of the country’s overall mobile market by the end of 2024 by accelerating the rollout of its 4G network, according to previous press reports, while the government recently set a new target of 25% of the market by end-2025.

Over the last several years, BSNL has lost market share to rival telcos Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel due to the lack of extended 4G coverage across the country.