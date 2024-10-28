GSMA, AECC rev up connected auto industry with new tie-up

The GSMA Open Gateway, a framework of universal APIs, is at the heart of the GSMA-AECC partnership

The GSMA announced last week that the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) will tap into the telecom association’s new enterprise-focused initiative called GSMA Fusion — enabled by GSMA Open Gateway — to speed up the delivery of connected vehicle services using 5G mobile networks.

According to the GSMA, its Fusion initiative helps enterprises and industries to “identify unmet needs and explore new functionalities that mobile networks can provide.” It said further that it fosters cooperation between businesses, operators and developers around the development of APIs that add value and improve customer experiences.

“Through the GSMA Fusion initiative, the automotive sector now has a seat at the table to voice what it requires from the telecommunications sector,” commented Henry Calvert, the head of networks at GSMA. “Advanced connectivity and edge computing create tremendous opportunities to digitally transform the industry, helping it enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability, while driving innovation in autonomous driving and next-generation mobility.” He added that by working “closely” with the AECC, will help ensure that the mobile industry can support the automative sector deliver new digital solutions “consistently across markets, regionally globally.”

As part of this tie-up, the pair will work together to ensure that the technologies being used across connected vehicle platforms are interoperable and compatible, unlocking “the full potential of connected vehicle services.” Without ensuring these common technology standards, developers will face increased barriers when looking to access operator networks and edge computing functionality.

“We are excited to formalize this partnership with the GSMA and join forces to accelerate the automotive industry’s digital transformation. By leveraging the full potential of 5G networks and edge computing through interoperable technologies, we can unlock new connected vehicle services and enhance the driving experience,” said AECC President and Chair and Principal Engineer and General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation Dr. Ryokichi Onishi. “Our collaboration with GSMA Open Gateway and GSMA Fusion is a pivotal step in aligning the automotive and mobile industries, enabling innovation in various intelligent in-vehicle services, driver assistance, green mobility and edge AI services.”

As already mentioned, the GSMA Open Gateway initiative is at the heart of this partnership. This initiative is a framework of universal network application programmable interfaces or APIs that provides universal access to operator networks for developers. At its launch, which took place at MWC Barcelona 2023, the initiative had the support of 21 mobile network operators. Now, the GSMA claimed, more than 64 mobile operator groups representing 277 networks and three quarters of mobile connections globally now participate in the initiative, as well as several technology companies.