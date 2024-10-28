SK Telecom, Samsung use AI to optimize 5G base stations

SK Telecom and Samsung plan to extend the AI-based technology to high-traffic areas with variable usage patterns, such as subway systems

Korean companies SK Telecom and Samsung Electronics announced a partnership to enhance 5G connectivity through AI-powered improvements. Under the terms of the deal, SK Telecom plans to implement Samsung’s new AI-RAN Parameter Recommender, which uses historical mobile network data to suggest customized settings for base stations.

The partners noted that initial trials indicate that this tool has boosted 5G base station performance, leading to better overall network quality for customers.

To fine-tune Samsung’s AI-driven solution, the Korean opeator leveraged deep learning to analyze data gathered from its own wireless network and operational parameters. This approach helps adapt the technology to various unique radio environments, as 5G service quality can vary by location even with similar equipment.

The two companies aim to extend the AI-based technology to high-traffic areas with variable usage patterns, such as subway systems, with the aim of refining and validating its effectiveness further.

SK Telecom is also working to evolve the AI’s capabilities to autonomously adjust base station signals or redefine transmission ranges in response to weak signals or data transmission issues. Additionally, the carrier intends to broaden the AI’s scope to include optimizations for beamforming, enhancing signal focus and device communication, with the goal of enabling real-time adjustments.

“This achievement is significant as it confirms that we can maximize the potential performance of individual base stations by integrating AI,” said Ryu Tak-ki, SKT’s head of infrastructure technology. “We will accelerate the evolution toward an AI-Native Network, which merges telecommunications and AI technology to provide a differentiated customer experience.”

SK Telecom is actively using AI to improve its networks and services. In August, the telco announced a complete overhaul of its artificial intelligence (AI) service, “A.” pronounced “A-DoT.”

The Korean operator had said that the revamp aims to transform the A. app into an AI personal assistant focused on enhancing daily convenience for customers.

It added that the most significant feature of this revamp is the enhancement of natural conversation experience based on a large language model (LLM) and the strengthening of daily management functions through multi-agents.

A. has integrated all essential functions into the new daily feature, including calendar, tasks, schedules, routines and sleep, enabling comprehensive management of all aspects of a user’s daily routines, according to SK Telecom.

Through the AI-based app, users can save and manage appointments and meetings through voice commands, reducing the need for conventional typing.

In the updated A. app, users can access an array of seven multi-LLM agents. Each agent offers unique conversational AI capabilities tailored to the user’s specific needs. Users can select an LLM engine that aligns with objectives, enabling them to compare responses from various models for the same query.

Last year, SK Telecom had announced its ambition to become a global artificial intelligence company by strengthening its own AI competitiveness and cooperating with partners globally.