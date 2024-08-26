SK Telecom fully revamps its AI personal assistant

SK Telecom said the revamp aims to transform the A. app into an AI personal assistant focused on enhancing daily convenience for customers

Korean carrier SK Telecom is doing a complete overhaul of its artificial intelligence (AI) service, “A.”, pronounced “A-DoT”.

In a release, the Asian telco noted that the revamp aims to transform the A. app into an AI personal assistant focused on enhancing daily convenience for customers.

It added that the most significant feature of this revamp is the enhancement of natural conversation experience based on a large language model (LLM) and the strengthening of daily management functions through multi-agents. The entire user experience (UX) has been overhauled to enable flexible conversations with an LLM-based agent, SK Telecom added.

A. has integrated all essential functions into the new daily feature, including calendar, tasks, schedules, routines and sleep, enabling comprehensive management of all aspects of a user’s daily routines, according to SK Telecom.

Through the AI-based app, users can save and manage appointments and meetings through voice commands, reducing the need for conventional typing. Moreover, the new service enhances the daily AI personal assistant experience by providing customized suggestions tailored to the user’s personal situation, preferences and other factors, such as alerting the user to weather or traffic conditions before their appointments, the telco added.

In the updated A. app, users can access an array of seven multi-LLM agents. Each agent offers unique conversational AI capabilities tailored to the user’s specific needs. Users can select an LLM engine that aligns with objectives, enabling them to compare responses from various models for the same query.

“The A. overhaul ensures a more natural and convenient conversational experience as if the users are interacting with a real personal assistant,” said Kim Yonghun, vice president and head of the AI Service Business Division at SK Telecom. “We will continue to innovate to provide AI services that save our customers’ precious time and enhance convenience and quality of life.”

SK Telecom previously said it expected to introduce a LLM specializing in telecom-related terms in June. SK Telecom partnered with global firms including OpenAI and Anthropic to develop the LLM.

SK Telecom’s CEO Ryu Young-sang recently highlighted that the telco-specific LLM will likely be commercialize during 2024.

SK Telecom expects the telco-specific LLM would reduce the current time it takes to perform various key tasks including customer consulting, marketing, legal services and human resources. The LLMs will be designed to help telcos improve their customer interactions via digital assistants and chatbots.

After the domestic launch of the LLM, the Korean carrier aims to develop multiple LLMs and launch them in other languages at a global level by taking advantage of the Global Telco AI Alliance (GTAA), which was launched by SK Telecom and other partners with the main goal of developing a telco-specific LLM model and related AI services. Other members of the alliance include Deutsche Telekom, e& Group, Singtel Group and SoftBank.

Last year, SK Telecom had announced its ambition to become a global artificial intelligence company by strengthening its own AI competitiveness and cooperating with partners globally.