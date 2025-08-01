The U.S. alone accounted for $3.73 billion of the global AIDC market last year; its tital is forecast to reach $46.15 billion by 2034

In sum – what you need to know:

AI data center boom – The global AI data center market will grow more than 9x by 2034, driven by demand for high-performance computing and AI integration across sectors.

Regional innovation races – The U.S., China, India, and EU nations are all accelerating AI infrastructure plans through public-private partnerships and green technologies.

Massive investments ahead – From DoE-backed sites in the U.S. to billion-euro projects in France, governments and companies are racing to secure AI capacity and economic advantage.

The global AI data center market is expected to surge from $17.54 billion this year to approximately $165.73 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.34%, according to a new research by Precedence Research.

This surge reflects rising demand for high-performance computing as AI adoption expands across industries, and governments accelerate national strategies around AI infrastructure, according to the research study.

Last year, the global AIDC market stood at $13.67 billion. The U.S. alone accounted for $3.73 billion; its total is forecast to reach $46.15 billion by 2034, with a slightly faster CAGR of 28.6%.

Precedence Research stated: “North America dominated the AIDC market with a major revenue share in 2024 due to its robust, technologically advanced infrastructure, strong investors in AI-ready data center infrastructures, and rapid AI adoption in various industries, aligning with government support and initiatives.

“The rising demand for AI technologies across various industries and the growing focus on green AI data centers are boosting the regional market growth. Additionally, the strong existence of key market players like Microsoft. IBM and Nvidia are driving innovative approaches in AI data centers.”

In July, the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) selected four locations — Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Reservation, Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, and Savannah River Site — to partner with private sector firms in building advanced AI data centers and clean energy projects.

The research firm also noted that Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the AIDC field, driven by smart city initiatives, digital transformation, and supportive government policies. Countries across the region are implementing AI-focused regulations, and cities like Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney are emerging as key AI infrastructure hubs.

It said: “China is a major player in the regional market, contributing to growth due to the expanding digital economy and government investments in AI infrastructure. The government initiatives in promoting AI adoption, developments, and data center constructions are fostering this growth. Additionally, country investments in innovations, including underwater cooling technology for data centers, further add to market growth.”

It added: “India is a significant player in the regional market. This is mainly due to rapid AI adoption, expanding IT infrastructures, and government promotion for digitalization across various industries. The Government of India is investing heavily in advancing data center infrastructure, leveraging AI in its practices, and fueling the market.”

Meanwhile, the research firm also stressed that Europe is experiencing robust growth in the AIDC space, with the region placing a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and renewable-powered AI data centers.

Countries like the U.K., Germany, and France are leading the regional AIDC market, driven by the U.K.’s national AI strategy, Germany’s larger data center abilities, the digital transformation and sustainability, and France’s AI for Humanity strategies.

“In January 2025, the European government released its AI Opportunities Action Plan, which includes a large number of policies and actions for the government to take part in its overarching aspiration to enhance economic growth,” the research firm added.