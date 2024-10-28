Nokia secures new 5G deal with Chunghwa Telecom

Nokia noted that the deal will modernize the telco’s 5G network across the central and southern regions of Taiwan

Nokia announced that it has been selected by Taiwanese operator Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) in a one-year extension deal that will modernize its 5G network across the central and southern regions of Taiwan.

In a release, the Nordic vendor noted that this new project has the main aim of boosting the performance, capacity and energy efficiency of CHT’s 5G network, as well as paving the way for CHT’s 5G-Advanced network evolution.

Deployment is underway and expected to last twelve months, said Nokia.

As part of the extended contract, Nokia will upgrade CHT’s network with solutions from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband, Massive MIMO radios and Remote Radio Head products. The deal includes Nokia’s AirScale Pandion portfolio of FDD multiband remote radio heads. All of these solutions are powered by Nokia’s ReefShark System-on-Chip technology, said Nokia, adding that it will also provide services, including digital deployment, optimization and technical support services.

The Taiwanese telco will also utilize Nokia’s intelligent AI-powered MantaRay solutions portfolio. The deal includes MantaRay NM for improved network monitoring and management and MantaRay SON, a network optimization and automation platform that uses self-configuring modules to boost network performance and efficiency.

As part of the deal, Nokia will also deploy its 7250 interconnect router (IXR) to support baseband aggregation at the sites.

Chung-Yung Chia, vice president of Network Technology Group, at CHT, said: “This new improved deal with our technology partner, Nokia, will prepare our network for the 5G-Advanced era with higher performance, AI-powered intelligence, and lower energy consumption.”

“This expanded deal will help Chunghwa Telecom enhance its network performance, capacity,and robustness and maintain its leading position and prepare for network evolution. Our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio and the AI-powered MantaRay solutions will also support CHT’s sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions,” said Tommi Uitto, president of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

Earlier this month, Ericsson said it had been awarded a 5G contract with Chunghwa Telecom with the aim of modernizing its network.

Ericsson noted that the contract covers a full range of Ericsson 5G RAN portfolio, including ultralight remote radios like the dual-band Radio 4490HP, which offers an estimated 54% reduction in embodied carbon footprint and over 40% lower energy usage compared to legacy products.

Chunghwa Telecom will also benefit from Ericsson AI Intelligent RAN power saving, part of the Service Continuity offering that uses advanced AI and machine learning technologies to reduce energy consumption without impacting network performance. Ericsson explained that this AI-driven solution automates the monitoring and optimization of complex networks to predict network load and optimize energy efficiency.

Earlier this year, Ericsson and Chunghwa Telecom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost 5G technology in Taiwan.

The agreement, signed at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain, was aimed at expanding collaboration in 5G-Advanced technology, focusing on Extended Reality (XR), time-critical communication, industrial automation, 5G RedCap, AI-driven network energy-saving solutions and intelligent network operations.