Mission Critical: Drive Efficiency & Engagement with Ruby Kolesky of Joyous

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles welcomes Ruby Kolesky, CEO of Joyous, to discuss her inspiring professional career and the innovative work of Joyous. Ruby shares her journey from growing up in South Africa with dreams of becoming a comedian, to becoming a software engineer. After excelling in engineering and gaining international experience, Ruby joined Joyous, a company founded by brothers Mike and Phil Carden, aimed at revolutionizing employee feedback.

Ruby details how Joyous evolved from targeting the HR market to focusing on operational improvements for industries like telecommunications. She explains how Joyous enables companies to gather feedback not only from employees but also from contractors and customers. This real-time feedback accelerates problem-solving, increases operational efficiency, and improves customer satisfaction. Ruby also dives into the use of AI in Joyous’ platform, which analyzes feedback to deliver actionable insights at scale. She highlights the challenges of developing accurate AI tools and how Joyous overcame those to help companies cut costs, enhance productivity, and streamline product rollouts. Ruby greatly emphasizes the importance of psychological safety, collaboration, and innovation in driving workplace improvement.

Ruby Kolesky on LinkedIn

joyoushq.com

About Ruby Kolesky

Ruby lives in Auckland, New Zealand with her husband and two young children. A comedian-turned engineer, Ruby’s next logical career step was to become CEO at Joyous. Her passion for making a positive impact on people’s lives is perfectly matched with the mission of Joyous to make life better for people at work. She enjoys working across all parts of the organization and is passionate about product direction and data science. She is the co-author of Joyfully, a book about shared leadership, modern organizational structures, and a new way of working. Her second book Pathways, is a guide to help woman and other under-represented people get a job in technology in six months or less. She was the Winner of the Product Category for Women Leading Tech Australia 2022 and a finalist in the Inspiding Individual Category of the HiTech awards in 2023

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the 5G Talent Talk podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

