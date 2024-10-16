Mission Critical: Drive Efficiency & Engagement with Ruby Kolesky of Joyous

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles welcomes Ruby Kolesky, CEO of Joyous, to discuss her inspiring professional career and the innovative work of Joyous. Ruby shares her journey from growing up in South Africa with dreams of becoming a comedian, to becoming a software engineer. After excelling in engineering and gaining international experience, Ruby joined Joyous, a company founded by brothers Mike and Phil Carden, aimed at revolutionizing employee feedback.

Ruby details how Joyous evolved from targeting the HR market to focusing on operational improvements for industries like telecommunications. She explains how Joyous enables companies to gather feedback not only from employees but also from contractors and customers. This real-time feedback accelerates problem-solving, increases operational efficiency, and improves customer satisfaction. Ruby also dives into the use of AI in Joyous’ platform, which analyzes feedback to deliver actionable insights at scale. She highlights the challenges of developing accurate AI tools and how Joyous overcame those to help companies cut costs, enhance productivity, and streamline product rollouts. Ruby greatly emphasizes the importance of psychological safety, collaboration, and innovation in driving workplace improvement.

About Ruby Kolesky

Ruby lives in Auckland, New Zealand with her husband and two young children. A comedian-turned engineer, Ruby’s next logical career step was to become CEO at Joyous. Her passion for making a positive impact on people’s lives is perfectly matched with the mission of Joyous to make life better for people at work. She enjoys working across all parts of the organization and is passionate about product direction and data science. She is the co-author of Joyfully, a book about shared leadership, modern organizational structures, and a new way of working. Her second book Pathways, is a guide to help woman and other under-represented people get a job in technology in six months or less. She was the Winner of the Product Category for Women Leading Tech Australia 2022 and a finalist in the Inspiding Individual Category of the HiTech awards in 2023