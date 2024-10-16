SK Telecom publishes new white paper on 6G tech

Korean operator SK Telecom released its latest white paper, ‘SK Telecom 6G White Paper: View on Future AI Telco Infrastructure,’ laying out the evolution direction of the next-generation telco network infrastructure through the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and telecommunications.

In this recent 6G white paper, SK Telecom defines the key elements for 6G infrastructure evolution as ‘Cloud-Native, Green-Native, and AI-Native,’ and presents the direction of the 6G infrastructure evolution based on the ubiquitous intelligence emphasized in the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) 6G Framework Recommendations (IMT-2030).

The white paper also highlights the concept of ‘Telco Edge AI’ infrastructure, which combines telecom network infrastructure and AI to simultaneously provide real-time data processing and AI services.

SK Telecom asserts that the next-generation telecommunications business should move beyond simply generating revenue based on traffic demand and shift its paradigm toward enhancing the value of the infrastructure itself. To this end, the Asian carrier explains that the value of telecommunications networks can be enhanced by integrating AI solutions into telecom infrastructure, allowing real-time AI inference. The white paper further emphasizes that for a successful evolution, it is essential to build global ecosystem partnerships, discover promising business models and advance technology in areas such as radio access networks, core networks, transport networks, devices and AI orchestration.

“Through this white paper, we aim to present the direction of the next-generation infrastructure evolution based on Telco Edge AI and explore the expansion of the relevant ecosystem,” said Yu Takki, vice president and head of Infra Technology Office at SK Telecom. “We are committed to leading the transition to 6G by developing AI-powered wireless and wired networks that create new value through the convergence of AI and telecommunications,” he added.

In August 2023, SK Telecom had published its first 6G white paper, in which it provided an analysis of the key requirements for 6G standardization, technology trends and candidate frequencies, among others.

The Korean carrier said the 2023 white paper contained its views on 6G key requirements and 6G evolution methodology, along with its opinions on the latest trends in frequency standardization. The white paper also provided analysis, development directions and methodologies pertaining to promising 6G use cases, technology trends as well as and candidate frequencies.

SK Telecom highlighted that some of the 6G key requirements include “powerful” 6G products and services, simple architecture options, technologies that can expand coverage and device heat and power consumption reduction technologies to improve user experience.

Moreover, with the commercialization of 6G, SK Telecom projected that megatrends like AI, power saving and quantum security will spread across all network areas and technologies specialized for each network area—such as radio access network, core network, transport network and aerial network—will be applied and evolved.

SK Telecom previusly said that it is working to lead the early 6G standardization and technology ecosystem through collaboration with diverse overseas partners.