Telecom providers’ key to growth? Embracing cloud services (Reader Forum)

Cloud services have evolved beyond mere storage solutions, supporting a wide range of applications from smart home connectivity to advanced document sharing, and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for photo enhancement and digital content organization.

Expanding product offerings and boosting revenue

As service providers face the challenge of delivering net additions of new mobile and broadband subscribers, they are seeking new paths to enable long term growth. Major telecom companies are increasingly adopting cloud services as a strategic move to diversify their offerings and drive revenue growth. This shift is part of a broader trend where specialized cloud solutions offer carriers a competitive edge over over-the-top (OTT) services by improving both security and privacy. A recent model is Verizon’s myHome plan, which integrates cloud services as a perk for home internet users, demonstrating the potential market and competitive benefits of such an offering.

Cross-platform security and seamless connectivity

Cloud services provide a centralized platform to integrate devices, smart TVs and other smart technologies. This central hub for content storage enables subscribers to manage all their digital assets effortlessly. Telecom providers can strengthen customer relationships, protect precious and sensitive data and improve content-sharing experiences across a variety of devices and consumers alike.

Branded cloud services from carriers provide digital protection that extends beyond the usual lifespan of a smartphone. This not only secures important digital assets but also promotes continuous engagement, helping users preserve cherished memories.

Privacy remains a concern for consumers

Additionally, a significant proportion of consumers are reluctant to invest in additional data protection. According to a Deloitte survey, 18% of participants don’t want to pay for software or services to increase protection. In the same survey, 85% percent of the participants think device makers should do more to protect data privacy and security on the devices they sell.

Clearly, there is a growing awareness of data security and privacy issues among consumers, but also there are challenges that hinder further investment in protection measures. The discrepancy between the high value attributed to personal digital content and the insufficient protective measures in place according to consumers, presents a window of opportunity for service providers to save the day.

Maximizing benefits through cloud integration

Adding a cloud service into a telecom offering is crucial for upselling and cross-selling opportunities, enhancing Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), improving customer retention and diversifying revenue streams. Whether cloud services are bundled with voice and data packages, or they are being offered as standalone options, providers can significantly enhance their service portfolios.

Generative artificial intelligence for telecom providers

By harnessing generative AI, telecom providers can streamline and enhance the customer experience. This technology facilitates seamless content discovery, transforms photo interactions and experiences and ensures effortless content engagement. Offering comprehensive plans that include digital content protection, providers can foster customer loyalty and reduce churn, establishing themselves as indispensable service providers in a digital world.