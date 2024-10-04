NTT Docomo highlights its O-RAN progress

In March 2020, Docomo commercialized what it claimed to be the world’s first Open RAN-based 5G network

Japanese carrier NTT Docomo said that it is currently using Open RAN (O-RAN) with the main aim of enhancing network flexibility and cost efficiency, the telco told RCR Wireless News.

“Docomo has been a pioneer in building networks using O-RAN, having introduced a multi-vendor compatible communication network within its 4G service as early as 2015. In March 2020, Docomo commercialized the world’s first Open RAN-based 5G network. By 2023, the telco had over 27 million Open RAN-based 5G subscribers,” the company said.

Last year, Docomo introduced OREX RAN and OREX SMO and began commercial operation in its mobile network. “This has optimized network automation and the integration of multi-vendor equipment, achieving results such as a maximum 30% reduction in total ownership costs, a 50% reduction in network design and operation workload and a maximum 50% reduction in base station power consumption,” the Asian carrier said.

“Now, through its joint venture OREX SAI with NEC, Docomo promotes O-RAN adoption, stimulating the market and reducing vendor dependence.Docomo continues to accelerate O-RAN adoption globally through OREX SAI, offering more device choices and further cost reduction,” it added.

Commenting on current O-RAN trials, the Japanese company highlighted that it successfully conducted a 5G O-RAN trial in Indonesia in August in collaboration with local carrier Telkomsel. “During this trial, we achieved reliable interoperability between our RAN and Telkomsel’s 5G core, introducing use cases like remote work support through smart glasses, which address workforce challenges under the Smart City concept,” said NTT Docomo.

“Additionally in August, our collaboration with StarHub in Singapore resulted in a successful lab trial showcasing the commercial readiness of OREX Open RAN. This trial validated multi-vendor interoperability by integrating solutions from Fujitsu, NVIDIA, and Dell Technologies, demonstrating high throughput and low latency results, which confirmed the readiness of O-RAN for broader commercial deployment,” Docomo added.

Looking ahead, Docomo said it is preparing for an upcoming O-RAN deployment trial in partnership with Middle East carrier Ooredoo, simulating the in-house operation of a commercial O-RAN. This initiative will support the adoption of O-RAN technology in the Middle East, the telco said.

“Our journey with O-RAN has yielded valuable learnings. Deployment and trials demonstrated its flexibility and benefits. O-RAN allows us to select the best products on the market in terms of both functionality and cost-effectiveness. The journey has also reaffirmed the critical importance of vendor interoperability and highlighted the technical skills necessary to integrate components like vRAN, including servers, virtual platforms, and network devices,” said Docomo.

NTT Docomo also noted that it is currently spearheading global O-RAN standardization through the world’s largest Open RAN Ecosystem, “OREX,” and the joint venture company OREX SAI.

“As operators transition from vendor-locked RANs to O-RAN, new vendors enter the RAN architecture space, stimulating product development and price competition. This competitive market allows operators to cut capital investment and procurement costs by introducing more affordable equipment, improving equipment quality and diversifying procurement sources to mitigate supply chain and geopolitical risks.”