CelcomDigi, SK Telecom to develop AI service for the Malaysian market

CelcomDigi and SK Telecom will share knowledge and work together on AI use cases tailored to the Malaysian market

Malaysian operator CelcomDigi and South Korea’s SK Telecom signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the aim of collaborating on the development and commercialization of AI services for the Malaysian market.

As part of the agreement, both Asian carriers will share knowledge and work together on AI use cases tailored to Malaysia, focusing on bringing these services to market and identifying new business prospects for scaling AI solutions.

Initially, CelcomDigi will implement AI applications internally before moving to broader commercialization, according to the reports.

CelcomDigi CEO Idham Nawawi expressed the company’s ambition to become a leading AI player in the Malaysian market within the coming years. “We have the capabilities, we connect more than 20 million users on our network, we have solid infrastructure, we are building the facilities, and this is a good foundation for us to move to the space of AI,” he said.

In July, CelcomDigi launched its AI Experience Centre (AiX), showcasing AI-driven innovations developed by a network of 40 global tech companies, including SK Telecom, as well as local partners. Additionally, both companies are working together on metaverse-related projects following an MoU signed in March 2023.

In August, SK Telecom announced a complete overhaul of its artificial intelligence (AI) service, “A.” pronounced “A-DoT.”

In a release, the Korean operator noted that the revamp aims to transform the A. app into an AI personal assistant focused on enhancing daily convenience for customers.

It added that the most significant feature of this revamp is the enhancement of natural conversation experience based on a large language model (LLM) and the strengthening of daily management functions through multi-agents. The entire user experience (UX) has been overhauled to enable flexible conversations with an LLM-based agent, SK Telecom added.

A. has integrated all essential functions into the new daily feature, including calendar, tasks, schedules, routines and sleep, enabling comprehensive management of all aspects of a user’s daily routines, according to SK Telecom.

Through the AI-based app, users can save and manage appointments and meetings through voice commands, reducing the need for conventional typing. Moreover, the new service enhances the daily AI personal assistant experience by providing customized suggestions tailored to the user’s personal situation, preferences and other factors, such as alerting the user to weather or traffic conditions before their appointments, the telco added.

In the updated A. app, users can access an array of seven multi-LLM agents. Each agent offers unique conversational AI capabilities tailored to the user’s specific needs. Users can select an LLM engine that aligns with objectives, enabling them to compare responses from various models for the same query.

Last year, SK Telecom had announced its ambition to become a global artificial intelligence company by strengthening its own AI competitiveness and cooperating with partners globally.