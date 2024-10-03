Microsoft to invest $4.7B in Italy’s cloud, AI future

The investment will also provide digital and AI skills training to more than 1 million Italians by the end of 2025, said Microsoft

Microsoft announced this week a $4.7 billion investment to expand Italy’s hyperscale cloud and AI datacenter infrastructure. The investment will be doled out over the next two years and is the tech giant’s largest to date in the country.

“With this investment, Italy North will become one of Microsoft’s largest datacenter regions on the continent and will play a crucial role in meeting European data boundary requirements,” said Microsoft in a press release, adding that the region will serve as a “key data hub for the Mediterranean and North Africa.” The new infrastructure will operate under Microsoft’s AI Access Principles, which the company developed to “foster innovation and healthy competition within the rapidly growing AI economy.”

In addition to funding cloud and AI infrastructure, the investment will also provide digital skills training to more than 1 million Italians by the end of 2025, according to Microsoft. These programs will focus on are critical areas like AI fluency, technical AI skills, AI business transformation and the ethical and responsible development of AI.

Microsoft is confident that this financial commitment to Italy will help the country realize the benefits of integrating AI across manufacturing, healthcare, finance and public administration, as well as into local small and medium-sized organizations.

“This landmark investment underscores our long-standing commitment to Italy’s digital transformation,” said Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft. “By expanding access to our AI technology and expertise, we are equipping the Italian government, businesses, and the broader workforce with the tools to build an AI-driven economy that creates jobs and drives prosperity.”