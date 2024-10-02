Federated Wireless looks to ride BEAD wave with new CBRS planner tool

Spectrum management company Federated Wireless has released a new network planner tool for fixed wireless access (FWA) and private networks in CBRS spectrum in the US. The product is AI-powered, said the firm, insofar as it offers advanced radio frequency channel planning, coverage analysis, and propagation modelling based on live shared spectrum data.

The product, called Adaptive Network Planner (ANP), adjusts (“in real-time”) to factors such as user density and interference, streamlining network deployment and improving performance forecasting, said Federated Wireless. It features “flexible” APIs to “streamline” its features and functions with existing business systems and processes, it said.

The product is now available to all clients. Federated Wireless has flagged its value for smarter rollout of new fixed-wireless access (FWA) networks in CBRS spectrum, particularly as the US government’s $42.45 billion BEAD project – a federal digital-divide initiative for ‘broadband equity, access, and deployment (BEAD); part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) – makes money available for targeted FWA broadband expansion.

A statement said: “CBRS has become a top choice for broadband deployment under BEAD… in unserved and underserved US areas. BEAD prioritises reliable, scalable, and cost-effective technologies, making CBRS ideal for its licensed and unlicensed spectrum, flexibility, and better performance than 5 GHz, 6 GHz, or satellite.”

Of course, “successful CBRS deployments need advanced, dynamic planning”, it said. Which is where Federated Wireless’ ANP product comes in. “ANP delivers real-time, precise data that optimises network performance, ensures efficient use of BEAD funds, and drives profitability for service providers… It offers real-time insights with one-metre precision, reducing errors and maximising efficiency as FWA providers work to close the digital divide,” it said.

The ANP tool includes separate modules for tower evaluation (to “simulate and optimise tower locations”), site optimisation (for “equipment placement to reduce follow-ups and simplify deployments”), network optimisation (to “detect and resolve issues… [and improve] performance and scalability”), and FCC/BEAD compliance (for “accurate coverage predictions”).

Iyad Tarazi, chief executive at Federated Wireless, said: “With BEAD funding driving unprecedented growth in FWA networks, ANP empowers providers with real-time data for accurate, efficient planning. This ensures faster deployment in underserved areas, better use of resources, and stronger profitability.”

Becky Bobzien-Simms, chief revenue officer at Federated Wireless, said: “As a trusted steward of CBRS spectrum data, we’ve refined the art of spectrum sharing, security, and allocation over the past decade. Our ANP technology takes network planning to the next level, delivering dynamic insights that bridge the gap between planned and real-world usage.”