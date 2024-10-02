LoRaWAN operator IoTech taps Netmore for Greek expansion

Greek LoRaWAN operator IoTech is expanding its footprint of IoT devices and applications in 15 cities in Greece, and also seeking to improve network planning with a view to network densification and expansion. It has signed with global LoRaWAN group Netmore to use its platform as-a-service (PaaS) for new and existing device management and network operations.

Sweden-based Netmore Group acquired US LoRaWAN operator and platform provider Senet at the start of 2024. The deal saw it expand its own public LoRaWAN footprint outside of Europe, for the first time, into North America, where Senet had established the largest non-cellular public IoT network in the country. It acquired Senet’s PaaS product, as well.

The PaaS offer, pitched to other LoRaWAN operators, and also private enterprises running their own LoRaWAN networks, is designed to make network deployment and management easier, said Netmore. It combines “future-proof connectivity with carrier-grade reliability for the delivery of critical infrastructure and essential business applications”, it said.

IoTech offers smart-city solutions for parking, metering, waste management, environmental monitoring, and street lighting. It will use the PaaS product to enhance network planning, gateway and device installation, and network and device monitoring, it said. It has started to migrate existing devices (“thousands”) to the platform; all new deployments will use it.

A press statement said the Netmore platform wraps (“eliminates”) separate fees for gateway deployments and platform usage into a “cost-effective” per-device pricing model. IoTech and Netmore will jointly develop “large-scale smart city projects” and other opportunities in the region, they said. Netmore’s customers will get access IoTech’s network in Greece, and vice versa.

Georgios Stefanidis, general manager at IoTech, said: “Netmore not only offers a true carrier-grade platform that can scale with our growth, but their commercial model, infrastructure partnerships, and partner-focus seamlessly support our efforts to deploy and monetize digital transformation initiatives across the region. Together, we will power Greece’s cities of the future.”

Martin Flenhagen, business developer at Netmore Group, said: “The rapid adoption of LoRaWAN for municipal applications requires a dedicated focus and IoTech’s technical expertise and innovation in the smart city market make it an ideal partner… This collaboration will provide customers of both [companies] with access to an enhanced network footprint for many business-critical applications.”