Samsung, NTT Docomo collaborate on AI research

Samsung said that the partnership will not only improve network quality but also establish a foundation for the market’s transition into the 6G era

Korean vendor Samsung Electronics has recently partnered with Japanese carrier NTT Docomo to jointly research the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in next-generation mobile communications technology, the former said in a release.

As AI technology expands across various industries and 6G communication becomes in earnest standardized, Samsung noted that this collaboration aims to utilize the two companies’ extensive technical expertise and business knowledge to accelerate AI research in communications.

The Asian vendor also highlighted that the partnership will not only improve network quality but also establish a foundation for the market’s transition into the 6G era. The technology under research and development by both companies is poised to significantly enhance service quality for users and network operational efficiency for service providers, Samsung said.

According to Samsung, currently, communication quality optimization is conducted at the cell site level of mobile communication base stations. Moving forward, the goal is to achieve user-level optimization through the application of AI. With this improvement, users entering areas between cell boundaries or areas with weak signals will be able to stream videos without interruptions and access more stable communication services.

“I believe this technological cooperation between the two companies will speed up AI-powered innovation in the telecom industry, and it will realize the common vision for future communications such as 6G,” said Takaaki Sato, senior executive vice president and CTO at NTT Docomo.

“The joint research with NTT Docomo will play an integral role in developing AI technology for communication systems. By merging the technical capabilities and expertise of both companies, we will create synergy for next-generation communication technologies,” said Paul Cheun, CTO at Samsung Electronics and head of Samsung Research.

NTT Docomo recently told RCR Wireless News that the telco is currently focusing on demonstration tests and standardization efforts for 5G evolution and 6G technology with the aim of achieving a combination of advances in connectivity, including ultra-high speed, large capacity and low latency.

With these tests and standardization efforts, NTT Docomo also said it aims to pioneer the use of new frequency bands, including terahertz frequencies, expand communication coverage in the sky, at sea and in space, provide ultra-low-energy and ultra-low-cost communications as well as achieve the capability of massive device-connectivity and sensing.

NTT Docomo also highlighted that the telco has been continuously enhancing 5G network evolution with 5G-Advanced, adding that a key focus of the company is to improve uplink communication performance. “These improvements are essential to meeting the diverse demands of industrial applications, including high-reliability communication technologies and guaranteed communication quality,” the company said. “5G-Advanced brings several critical enhancements that allow for more reliable and higher throughput uplink communication, which is especially vital for industrial use cases where large amounts of data must be uploaded in real time. In addition to uplink performance improvements, 5G-Advanced incorporates innovations such as massive MIMO technology for handling greater data volumes and the use of AI/ML technologies to optimize network performance.”